Silent Hill 2 Players Figure Out Requirements to Activate Hidden Mini Map and ‘Save Anywhere’

July 15, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

It’s been nearly 17 years since the release of Silent Hill 2 on PlayStation 2 but there are still folks out there who are not only playing the game today but also discovering well-hidden secrets along the way.

Twitter user punk7890 shared the discovery of a “save anywhere” feature in the game’s PS2 version alongside the conditions for activating a previously uncovered hidden mini map, which have now been made available online by The Cutting Room Floor.

According to TCRF, here’s what you need to do:

Mini map:

A hidden mini map can be activated by a set of complex button combinations. First, you must have completed the Dog Ending. After you have completed the Dog Ending, make sure your controller type is set to 2 if you are playing on the international versions of the game. Finally, press the following buttons while you have control over your character: Start + L2 + Square + L3. You may need to first enter the inventory menu screen, exit, and while exiting hold Start button and then input the rest of the button sequence.

Save Anywhere:

This hidden feature has a more complex set of button combinations that need to be input to bring up the save menu anywhere. Have control over your character, and then press the following buttons: D-Pad Left + Left Analog Stick Left + Right Analog Stick Left + L2 + L1 + L3

[Source: Kotaku]

