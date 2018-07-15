Silent Hill 2 Players Figure Out Requirements to Activate Hidden Mini Map and ‘Save Anywhere’

It’s been nearly 17 years since the release of Silent Hill 2 on PlayStation 2 but there are still folks out there who are not only playing the game today but also discovering well-hidden secrets along the way.

Twitter user punk7890 shared the discovery of a “save anywhere” feature in the game’s PS2 version alongside the conditions for activating a previously uncovered hidden mini map, which have now been made available online by The Cutting Room Floor.

Found two well hidden secrets in Silent Hill 2 (PS2) https://t.co/zoVf1hk2Jc Complex set of button inputs enable four mini map types that display in the top right corner of the screen. The second secret button combo enables you to save anywhere, at anytime. pic.twitter.com/FIIPsGUzYc — punk7890 (@punk_7890) July 13, 2018

According to TCRF, here’s what you need to do:

Mini map: A hidden mini map can be activated by a set of complex button combinations. First, you must have completed the Dog Ending. After you have completed the Dog Ending, make sure your controller type is set to 2 if you are playing on the international versions of the game. Finally, press the following buttons while you have control over your character: Start + L2 + Square + L3. You may need to first enter the inventory menu screen, exit, and while exiting hold Start button and then input the rest of the button sequence. Save Anywhere: This hidden feature has a more complex set of button combinations that need to be input to bring up the save menu anywhere. Have control over your character, and then press the following buttons: D-Pad Left + Left Analog Stick Left + Right Analog Stick Left + L2 + L1 + L3

Any of our readers planning to try this out?

[Source: Kotaku]