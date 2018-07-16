Blizzard Announces Wrecking Ball Overwatch SDCC 2018 Panel

Want to know a little more about Wrecking Ball (AKA Hammond), the little furry fluffball that’s about to steal your heart and, very likely, steal your objectives, too? San Diego is the place to be, as Blizzard has announced an Overwatch SDCC 2018 panel detailing exactly how Hero 28 was conceived (eww, get your mind out of the gutter. Gross) with some of the minds behind the creative process.

Emanating from Room 6BCF on July 20 from 3:15 p.m.-4:15 p.m. at the San Diego Convention Center, ‘Behind the Scenes of Overwatch’s Newest Hero’ sees lead writer Michael Chu, assistant art director Arnold Tsang, lead hero designer (coolest job ever or what?) Geoff Goodman and senior sound designer Geoffrey Garnett get together to discuss all things Wrecking Ball in what is sure to be the highlight for fans looking for their Overwatch SDCC 2018 fix.

The rest of the panel description is as follows: ‘A behind-the-scenes look into the creative process of developing the story, art, and gameplay kit for Overwatch’s newest hero, Wrecking Ball. Learn more about Overwatch hero design and participate in Q&A with the developers after the panel.

All in all, it’s going to be worth keeping Friday free, because this is going to be a unique peek behind the curtain at what makes heroes, Wrecking Ball in particular, tick. Mostly, I just want to know how they make his fur so darn fuzzy, it’s the only thing missing from Blizzard’s previous detailing of the game’s newest hero.