Electronauts VR from the Makers of Creed: Rise to Glory

It appears that more cool-looking VR stuff is coming our way, people. Today we have a brand new project that’s under way for PlayStation VR. It’s called Electronauts and it was first showcased during the recently held E3 2018.

Developer Survios is behind this brand new project and they are known for working on quite a few VR games in the past. They previously released the shooter Raw Data (check out our review here), as well as the VR racer Sprint Vector.

So, what is Electronauts all about? Well, development studio Survios described this as a VR music creation app, which was created to make a virtual DJ out of basically anyone. The really interesting and unique facet of this game is that it offers quantizer, and that makes it practically impossible to make bad-sounding songs. Yep, you read it right: so it will be possible to make great music, whether you are a musical novice or not. Survios Director of Marketing Hunter Kitagawa talked a bit more about the game as you can see in the video above.

In addition to Electronauts, these guys are also on a VR boxing game, Creed: Rise to Glory, which we’ve also seen last month during the E3 festivities.

[Source: VR Conduit]