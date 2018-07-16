Former Eidos Montreal Employee Joins Guerrilla Games

Guerrilla Games has just added a new member to its ranks. Giles Armstrong, formerly of Eidos Montreal (Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Thief) has announced via his official Twitter account that he’s joined the Dutch-based studio responsible for games like the Killzone series and the excellent Horizon Zero Dawn. As a result, however, Armstrong will be leaving his role as co-founder/co-director of Tale Spinners, a collective of coders, designers, directors, and writers based in the UK and Canada that help people with game writing, narrative design, setting & characters, and much more. (Check the official website for the full list of services.)

Armstrong sat as Tale Spinners’ co-founder/co-director for two years before accepting the role at Guerrilla Games’ Amsterdam headquarters. Tale Spinner’s has helped create and edit a plethora of games, with the latest being The Spectrum Retreat, which is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with the Nintendo Switch version launching sometime later this summer. (It’s worth noting that we reviewed The Spectrum Retreat and gave it a 5/10, saying, “The narrative and gameplay combined together detract from the experience of one another, resulting in something decent at best and eye-roll inducing at worst. The Spectrum Retreat really went for it, but a swing and a miss is still a miss.”)

In our review of Horizon Zero Dawn, we gave it a 10/10, saying, “Horizon Zero Dawn is an early contender for game of the year. This is a glorious game, the result of a team of masterful artisans who not only had a story that they wished to tell, but a world that was living inside of them which they wanted to share with us all. A massive, open world filled with equally massive, terrifying robots, juxtaposed against the beauty of the Earth, nature fighting back the darkness as it tends to do. Horizon Zero Dawn is the kind of game you play to get lost in, and can be enjoyed by players of all types. This could be the beginning of a stellar franchise, and there is something for everyone here. If you own a PS4, you owe it to yourself to give Horizon Zero Dawn a go.”

We also reviewed the expansion, The Frozen Wilds, which we gave a 10/10 as well, saying, “Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds is everything DLC is supposed to be. For only $19.99 ($14.99 if you’re on PlayStation Plus), the wonderful playground we last saw Aloy in is expanded by an impressively large, immaculately detailed, diverse landscape. With more content in this fantastic expansion than other entire games, The Frozen Wilds is a must-buy, can’t-miss experience.”

[Source: Giles Armstrong’s official Twitter]