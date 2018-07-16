PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Monster Hunter: World is Japan’s Best-Selling Game in 2018

July 16, 2018Written by Brianna Reeves

Famitsu has released the list of Japan’s top 100 best-selling games, so far, in 2018. Game Data Library published the list and the numbers are intriguing. Rounding out the top ten are a total of seven Nintendo Switch titles, which is of little surprise given the hardware’s worldwide success. The number one spot, however, goes to Monster Hunter: World on PlayStation 4, which has sold over 1.9 million units as of June 24, 2018 in Japan.

Interestingly, five of 2018’s top ten best-sellers launched in 2017. These five include: Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and 3DS’ Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon.

The top 100 list is as follows:

  1. Monster Hunter: World (PS4) — 1,949,592
  2. Splatoon 2 (Switch) — 2,383,394
  3. Kirby Star Allies (Switch) — 536,881
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) — 450.206
  5. Super Mario Odysses (Switch) — 389.680
  6. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) — 292,459
  7. Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (3DS) — 240,135
  8. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (PS4) — 217,178
  9. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Switch) — 200,131
  10. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Switch) — 179,179
  11. Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Switch) — 174,792
  12. Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise (PS4) — 174,744
  13. Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4) — 171,195
  14. Mario Party: The Top 100 (3DS) — 153,015
  15. Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT (PS4) — 150, 250
  16. Far Cry 5 (PS4) — 144,455
  17. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PS4) — 126,585
  18. Mario Tennis Aces (Switch) — 122,070
  19. Dark Souls Remastered (PS4) — 112,974
  20. Super Robot Wars X (PS4) — 107,866
  21. Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbarayaa – Sword / Magnum (3DS) — 105,206
  22. 1 2 Switch (Switch) — 102,117
  23. Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star Link (PS4) — 100,782
  24. Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (PSV) — 98,591
  25. Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4) — 98,552
  26. God of War (PS4) — 97.504
  27. The Snack World: TreJarers Gold (Switch) — 94,697
  28. Arms (Switch) — 93,503
  29. Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (PS4) — 88,193
  30. Detective Pikachu (3DS) — 84,648
  31. Pokken Tournament DX (Switch) — 79,933
  32. Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Switch) — 70,210
  33. Super Robot Wars X (PSV) — 70,115
  34. Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4) — 66,214
  35. Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch) — 66,050
  36. Attack on Titan (Switch) — 62.414
  37. Dragon Quest Builders (Switch) — 61,255
  38. Detroit: Become Human (PS4) — 61,220
  39. Kirby Battle Royale (3DS) — 57.850
  40. Attack on Titan 2 (PS4) — 57,536
  41. New Gundam Breaker (PS4) — 57,179
  42. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Advanced Edition (PS4) — 56,044
  43. Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match (PS4) — 55, 704
  44. Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (3DS) — 53,677
  45. Gintama Ranbu (PS4) — 50,709
  46. Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star Link (PSV) — 49,393
  47. FIFA 18 (Switch) — 49,340
  48. Metal Gear Survive (PS4) — 48.874
  49. Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Switch) — 46,214
  50. Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4) — 44,513
  51. Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Switch) — 43,877
  52. Secret of Mana (PS4) — 43,097
  53. Snipperclips Plus – Cut it out, together! (Switch) — 42,771
  54. Call of Duty: WWII (PS4) — 42,018
  55. Monster Hunter XX: Nintendo Switch Ver. (Switch) — 39,997
  56. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Switch) — 39,253
  57. Grand Theft Auto V [New Price] (PS4) — 38,681
  58. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Switch) — 38,256
  59. Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (PSV) — 37,701
  60. Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) — 37,667
  61. Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal (PS4) — 35,637
  62. Sumikko Gurashi: Sumikko Park e Youkoso (Switch) — 35.268
  63. Mario Kart 7 (3DS) — 34,249
  64. The Snack World: TreJarers (3DS) — 33,703
  65. Shining Resonance Refrain (PS4) — 33,342
  66. Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) — 31.675
  67. Gintama Ranbu (PSV) — 31,367
  68. Pokémon Crystal [Virtual Console] (3DS) — 29,816
  69. Style Savvy: Styling Star (3DS) — 29,575
  70. Utawarerumono: Chiriyukusha e no Komoriuta (PS4) — 28,711
  71. Persona Dancing: All-Star Triple Pack (PS4) — 28,702
  72. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – Deluxe Edition (Switch) — 28,340
  73. Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX (PS4) — 28,320
  74. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (3DS) — 28,308
  75. Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) — 28,248
  76. Attack on Titan 2 (PSV) — 27,902
  77. Super Bomberman R (Switch) — 27,393
  78. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! (PS4) — 26,368
  79. Metal Max Xeno (PS4) — 26,255
  80. IDOLiSH7 Twelve Fantasia! (PS4) — 25.876
  81. Caligula Overdose (PS4) — 25,759
  82. NieR: Automata (PS4) — 25,644
  83. Bayonetta 2 (Switch) — 25,016
  84. Star Wars: Battlefront II (PS4) — 24,737
  85. Winning Eleven 2018 (PS4) — 24,486
  86. Gran Turismo Sport (PS4) — 24,350
  87. Secret of Mana (PSV) — 23,731
  88. Doraemon: Nobita no Takarajima (3DS) — 23,439
  89. Death end re;Quest (PS4) — 23,253
  90. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel I Kai – Thors Military Academy 1204 (PS4) — 22,814
  91. Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition (PS4) — 22,071
  92. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4) — 21,621
  93. Monster Hunter XX [Best Price!] (3DS) — 21,583
  94. SD Gundam G Generation: Genesis for Nintendo Switch (Switch) — 21,229
  95. Puyo Puyo Tetris S (Switch) — 20,971
  96. Dragon’s Crown Pro (PS4) — 20,619
  97. PriPara All Idol Perfect Stage! (Switch) — 20,268
  98. Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates (3DS) — 20,219
  99. Cyber Troopers Virtual-On x Toaru Majutsu no Index: Toaru Majutsu no Virtual-On (PS4) — 19,703
  100. BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (PS4) — 19,369

Other interesting games that make the list are God of War at number 26, Ni No Kuni II at 29, and Detroit: Become Human at 38. Detroit has been performing well in Japan since launch.

