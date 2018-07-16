Monster Hunter: World is Japan’s Best-Selling Game in 2018

Famitsu has released the list of Japan’s top 100 best-selling games, so far, in 2018. Game Data Library published the list and the numbers are intriguing. Rounding out the top ten are a total of seven Nintendo Switch titles, which is of little surprise given the hardware’s worldwide success. The number one spot, however, goes to Monster Hunter: World on PlayStation 4, which has sold over 1.9 million units as of June 24, 2018 in Japan.

Interestingly, five of 2018’s top ten best-sellers launched in 2017. These five include: Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and 3DS’ Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon.

The top 100 list is as follows:

Monster Hunter: World (PS4) — 1,949,592 Splatoon 2 (Switch) — 2,383,394 Kirby Star Allies (Switch) — 536,881 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) — 450.206 Super Mario Odysses (Switch) — 389.680 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) — 292,459 Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (3DS) — 240,135 Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (PS4) — 217,178 Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Switch) — 200,131 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Switch) — 179,179 Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Switch) — 174,792 Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise (PS4) — 174,744 Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4) — 171,195 Mario Party: The Top 100 (3DS) — 153,015 Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT (PS4) — 150, 250 Far Cry 5 (PS4) — 144,455 Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PS4) — 126,585 Mario Tennis Aces (Switch) — 122,070 Dark Souls Remastered (PS4) — 112,974 Super Robot Wars X (PS4) — 107,866 Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbarayaa – Sword / Magnum (3DS) — 105,206 1 2 Switch (Switch) — 102,117 Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star Link (PS4) — 100,782 Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (PSV) — 98,591 Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4) — 98,552 God of War (PS4) — 97.504 The Snack World: TreJarers Gold (Switch) — 94,697 Arms (Switch) — 93,503 Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (PS4) — 88,193 Detective Pikachu (3DS) — 84,648 Pokken Tournament DX (Switch) — 79,933 Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Switch) — 70,210 Super Robot Wars X (PSV) — 70,115 Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4) — 66,214 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch) — 66,050 Attack on Titan (Switch) — 62.414 Dragon Quest Builders (Switch) — 61,255 Detroit: Become Human (PS4) — 61,220 Kirby Battle Royale (3DS) — 57.850 Attack on Titan 2 (PS4) — 57,536 New Gundam Breaker (PS4) — 57,179 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Advanced Edition (PS4) — 56,044 Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match (PS4) — 55, 704 Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (3DS) — 53,677 Gintama Ranbu (PS4) — 50,709 Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star Link (PSV) — 49,393 FIFA 18 (Switch) — 49,340 Metal Gear Survive (PS4) — 48.874 Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Switch) — 46,214 Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4) — 44,513 Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Switch) — 43,877 Secret of Mana (PS4) — 43,097 Snipperclips Plus – Cut it out, together! (Switch) — 42,771 Call of Duty: WWII (PS4) — 42,018 Monster Hunter XX: Nintendo Switch Ver. (Switch) — 39,997 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Switch) — 39,253 Grand Theft Auto V [New Price] (PS4) — 38,681 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Switch) — 38,256 Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (PSV) — 37,701 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) — 37,667 Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal (PS4) — 35,637 Sumikko Gurashi: Sumikko Park e Youkoso (Switch) — 35.268 Mario Kart 7 (3DS) — 34,249 The Snack World: TreJarers (3DS) — 33,703 Shining Resonance Refrain (PS4) — 33,342 Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) — 31.675 Gintama Ranbu (PSV) — 31,367 Pokémon Crystal [Virtual Console] (3DS) — 29,816 Style Savvy: Styling Star (3DS) — 29,575 Utawarerumono: Chiriyukusha e no Komoriuta (PS4) — 28,711 Persona Dancing: All-Star Triple Pack (PS4) — 28,702 One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – Deluxe Edition (Switch) — 28,340 Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX (PS4) — 28,320 Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (3DS) — 28,308 Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) — 28,248 Attack on Titan 2 (PSV) — 27,902 Super Bomberman R (Switch) — 27,393 Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! (PS4) — 26,368 Metal Max Xeno (PS4) — 26,255 IDOLiSH7 Twelve Fantasia! (PS4) — 25.876 Caligula Overdose (PS4) — 25,759 NieR: Automata (PS4) — 25,644 Bayonetta 2 (Switch) — 25,016 Star Wars: Battlefront II (PS4) — 24,737 Winning Eleven 2018 (PS4) — 24,486 Gran Turismo Sport (PS4) — 24,350 Secret of Mana (PSV) — 23,731 Doraemon: Nobita no Takarajima (3DS) — 23,439 Death end re;Quest (PS4) — 23,253 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel I Kai – Thors Military Academy 1204 (PS4) — 22,814 Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition (PS4) — 22,071 Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4) — 21,621 Monster Hunter XX [Best Price!] (3DS) — 21,583 SD Gundam G Generation: Genesis for Nintendo Switch (Switch) — 21,229 Puyo Puyo Tetris S (Switch) — 20,971 Dragon’s Crown Pro (PS4) — 20,619 PriPara All Idol Perfect Stage! (Switch) — 20,268 Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates (3DS) — 20,219 Cyber Troopers Virtual-On x Toaru Majutsu no Index: Toaru Majutsu no Virtual-On (PS4) — 19,703 BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (PS4) — 19,369

Other interesting games that make the list are God of War at number 26, Ni No Kuni II at 29, and Detroit: Become Human at 38. Detroit has been performing well in Japan since launch.

[Source via Twinfinite]