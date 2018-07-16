Monster Hunter: World is Japan’s Best-Selling Game in 2018
Famitsu has released the list of Japan’s top 100 best-selling games, so far, in 2018. Game Data Library published the list and the numbers are intriguing. Rounding out the top ten are a total of seven Nintendo Switch titles, which is of little surprise given the hardware’s worldwide success. The number one spot, however, goes to Monster Hunter: World on PlayStation 4, which has sold over 1.9 million units as of June 24, 2018 in Japan.
Interestingly, five of 2018’s top ten best-sellers launched in 2017. These five include: Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and 3DS’ Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon.
The top 100 list is as follows:
- Monster Hunter: World (PS4) — 1,949,592
- Splatoon 2 (Switch) — 2,383,394
- Kirby Star Allies (Switch) — 536,881
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) — 450.206
- Super Mario Odysses (Switch) — 389.680
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch) — 292,459
- Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (3DS) — 240,135
- Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (PS4) — 217,178
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Switch) — 200,131
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Switch) — 179,179
- Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 01: Variety Kit (Switch) — 174,792
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise (PS4) — 174,744
- Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4) — 171,195
- Mario Party: The Top 100 (3DS) — 153,015
- Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT (PS4) — 150, 250
- Far Cry 5 (PS4) — 144,455
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PS4) — 126,585
- Mario Tennis Aces (Switch) — 122,070
- Dark Souls Remastered (PS4) — 112,974
- Super Robot Wars X (PS4) — 107,866
- Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Hihou Legend Banbarayaa – Sword / Magnum (3DS) — 105,206
- 1 2 Switch (Switch) — 102,117
- Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star Link (PS4) — 100,782
- Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball 2018 (PSV) — 98,591
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (PS4) — 98,552
- God of War (PS4) — 97.504
- The Snack World: TreJarers Gold (Switch) — 94,697
- Arms (Switch) — 93,503
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (PS4) — 88,193
- Detective Pikachu (3DS) — 84,648
- Pokken Tournament DX (Switch) — 79,933
- Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Switch) — 70,210
- Super Robot Wars X (PSV) — 70,115
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 (PS4) — 66,214
- Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Switch) — 66,050
- Attack on Titan (Switch) — 62.414
- Dragon Quest Builders (Switch) — 61,255
- Detroit: Become Human (PS4) — 61,220
- Kirby Battle Royale (3DS) — 57.850
- Attack on Titan 2 (PS4) — 57,536
- New Gundam Breaker (PS4) — 57,179
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Advanced Edition (PS4) — 56,044
- Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match (PS4) — 55, 704
- Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (3DS) — 53,677
- Gintama Ranbu (PS4) — 50,709
- Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star Link (PSV) — 49,393
- FIFA 18 (Switch) — 49,340
- Metal Gear Survive (PS4) — 48.874
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition (Switch) — 46,214
- Earth Defense Force 5 (PS4) — 44,513
- Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 02: Robot Kit (Switch) — 43,877
- Secret of Mana (PS4) — 43,097
- Snipperclips Plus – Cut it out, together! (Switch) — 42,771
- Call of Duty: WWII (PS4) — 42,018
- Monster Hunter XX: Nintendo Switch Ver. (Switch) — 39,997
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Switch) — 39,253
- Grand Theft Auto V [New Price] (PS4) — 38,681
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Switch) — 38,256
- Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (PSV) — 37,701
- Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) — 37,667
- Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal (PS4) — 35,637
- Sumikko Gurashi: Sumikko Park e Youkoso (Switch) — 35.268
- Mario Kart 7 (3DS) — 34,249
- The Snack World: TreJarers (3DS) — 33,703
- Shining Resonance Refrain (PS4) — 33,342
- Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) — 31.675
- Gintama Ranbu (PSV) — 31,367
- Pokémon Crystal [Virtual Console] (3DS) — 29,816
- Style Savvy: Styling Star (3DS) — 29,575
- Utawarerumono: Chiriyukusha e no Komoriuta (PS4) — 28,711
- Persona Dancing: All-Star Triple Pack (PS4) — 28,702
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – Deluxe Edition (Switch) — 28,340
- Kingdom Hearts HD I.5 + II.5 ReMIX (PS4) — 28,320
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (3DS) — 28,308
- Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) — 28,248
- Attack on Titan 2 (PSV) — 27,902
- Super Bomberman R (Switch) — 27,393
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum Session! (PS4) — 26,368
- Metal Max Xeno (PS4) — 26,255
- IDOLiSH7 Twelve Fantasia! (PS4) — 25.876
- Caligula Overdose (PS4) — 25,759
- NieR: Automata (PS4) — 25,644
- Bayonetta 2 (Switch) — 25,016
- Star Wars: Battlefront II (PS4) — 24,737
- Winning Eleven 2018 (PS4) — 24,486
- Gran Turismo Sport (PS4) — 24,350
- Secret of Mana (PSV) — 23,731
- Doraemon: Nobita no Takarajima (3DS) — 23,439
- Death end re;Quest (PS4) — 23,253
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel I Kai – Thors Military Academy 1204 (PS4) — 22,814
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition (PS4) — 22,071
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (PS4) — 21,621
- Monster Hunter XX [Best Price!] (3DS) — 21,583
- SD Gundam G Generation: Genesis for Nintendo Switch (Switch) — 21,229
- Puyo Puyo Tetris S (Switch) — 20,971
- Dragon’s Crown Pro (PS4) — 20,619
- PriPara All Idol Perfect Stage! (Switch) — 20,268
- Attack on Titan 2: Future Coordinates (3DS) — 20,219
- Cyber Troopers Virtual-On x Toaru Majutsu no Index: Toaru Majutsu no Virtual-On (PS4) — 19,703
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle (PS4) — 19,369
Other interesting games that make the list are God of War at number 26, Ni No Kuni II at 29, and Detroit: Become Human at 38. Detroit has been performing well in Japan since launch.
[Source via Twinfinite]