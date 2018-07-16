Leon’s Resident Evil Jacket and More Cool Merch Available for Preorder

Among many things, Play Asia is known for their excellent merch: from decor and collectibles to clothing and cosplay items. Here’s the breakdown of what’s available for preorder.

Persona 5 Hero Glasses $49.99

And two different glasses cases to choose from, to store these new frames:

Persona 5 Ren Amiya: Glasses Case $17.99

Persona 5 Ren Amiya: Futaba Sakura $17.99

These Monster Hunter Graphic T-shirts are busy and vibrant yet the imagery itself is subtle enough that only fans of the franchise will recognize these ones.

Monster Hunter: World Full Graphic T-Shirt – B-Side Label Nergigante $45.99

Monster Hunter: World Full Graphic T-shirt – B-Side Label Kirin $45.99

Monster Hunter: World – B-Side Label T-Shirt $29.99

Monster Hunter: World – B-side Label T-shirt – Hunter $29.99

Prep for the Resident Evil Remake with these Leon cosplay essentials. Perfect for convention season or wear the jacket individually to pay subtle homage to this beloved horror franchise.

Leon’s Bomber Jacket from Resident Evil $213.99

Leon’s pants from Resident Evil $95.99

Resident Evil R.P.D Stadium Jacket $93.99

From vintage styled t-shirts to trendy jackets to simple accessories, here’s Sonic merch that’s guaranteed to go fast.

Sonic The Hedgehog Speedster T-Shirt $23.99

Sonic The Hedgehod Long Sleeves Shirt $31.99

Sonic The Hedgehod Windbreaker $39.99

Sonic The Hedgehog Track Jacket $49.99

Sonic The Hedgehog Keychain $8.99

Sonic The Hedgehog Acrylic Charm $8.99

Sonic The Hedgehog Acrylic Keychain $8.99

Note that some items have a deadline to preorder by July 27th. Also keep in mind that items are listed in Japanese sizes, but you can use the size chart on their site to make sure you’re ordering your home country’s size equivalent.