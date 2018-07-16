PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Leon’s Resident Evil Jacket and More Cool Merch Available for Preorder

July 16, 2018Written by Janet Garcia

Among many things, Play Asia is known for their excellent merch: from decor and collectibles to clothing and cosplay items. Here’s the breakdown of what’s available for preorder.

Persona 5 Hero Glasses $49.99

Resident Evil Jacket

And two different glasses cases to choose from, to store these new frames:

Persona 5 Ren Amiya: Glasses Case $17.99

Resident Evil Jacket

Persona 5 Ren Amiya: Futaba Sakura $17.99

Resident Evil Jacket

These Monster Hunter Graphic T-shirts are busy and vibrant yet the imagery itself is subtle enough that only fans of the franchise will recognize these ones.

Monster Hunter: World Full Graphic T-Shirt – B-Side Label Nergigante  $45.99

Resident Evil Jacket

Monster Hunter: World Full Graphic T-shirt – B-Side Label Kirin  $45.99

Resident Evil Jacket

Monster Hunter: World – B-Side Label T-Shirt  $29.99

Resident Evil Jacket

Monster Hunter: World – B-side Label T-shirt – Hunter $29.99

Resident Evil Jacket

Prep for the Resident Evil Remake with these Leon cosplay essentials. Perfect for convention season or wear the jacket individually to pay subtle homage to this beloved horror franchise.

Leon’s Bomber Jacket from Resident Evil $213.99

Resident Evil Jacket

Leon’s pants from Resident Evil $95.99

Resident Evil Jacket

Resident Evil R.P.D Stadium Jacket $93.99

Resident Evil Jacket

From vintage styled t-shirts to trendy jackets to simple accessories, here’s Sonic merch that’s guaranteed to go fast.

Sonic The Hedgehog Speedster T-Shirt $23.99

Resident Evil Jacket

Sonic The Hedgehod Long Sleeves Shirt $31.99

Resident Evil Jacket

Sonic The Hedgehod Windbreaker $39.99

Resident Evil Jacket

 

Sonic The Hedgehog Track Jacket $49.99

Resident Evil Jacket

 

Sonic The Hedgehog Keychain $8.99

Resident Evil Jacket

Sonic The Hedgehog Acrylic Charm $8.99

Resident Evil Jacket

Sonic The Hedgehog Acrylic Keychain $8.99

Resident Evil Jacket

Note that some items have a deadline to preorder by July 27th. Also keep in mind that items are listed in Japanese sizes, but you can use the size chart on their site to make sure you’re ordering your home country’s size equivalent.

Tags: , ,
Sony Unveils New PS4 Model with Possible Minor Internal Tweaks
Sonic Mania Plus Infomercial Mocks AAA But It Might Want to Look in the Mirror
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.