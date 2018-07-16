UK Sales Chart: Crash Bandicoot Still Number One Seller

The incredibly popular platformer, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, is once again at the very top of the UK sales chart. The platformer from Vicarious Visions also conquered the chart last week. Jurassic World Evolution was second on the chart during the previous week, albeit now it dropped all the way to spot seven.

LEGO The Incredibles, on the other hand, has made an impressive first and is in second spot this week. To learn more, check out our full review of LEGO The Incredibles.

Meanwhile, Sony’s God of War, after being sixth last week, is now climbing the chart once again.

Regardless of the newcomers on the UK sales chart, it seems that FIFA 18 and Mario Tennis Aces are ever-present, which comes as no surprise really.

Check out the UK sales charts for the week ending on July 14, 2018:

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy LEGO The Incredibles Octopath Traveler Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker God of War FIFA 18 Jurassic World: Evolution Mario Tennis Aces Far Cry 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Interestingly, both Fallout 4 and Star Wars Battlefront 2, which were in the chart last week, are nowhere to be seen on this week’s chart.

So, how many of the games on this chart have you actually played? Now, let’s see, for me it’s Far Cry 5, God of War, and FIFA 18. What about you guys?

[Source: Gamesindustry.biz]