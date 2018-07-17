Absolver PS4 Gets Big Content Update, New Mode, Combat Style

Okay, more updates are coming to the PS4 fighting game, Absolver. Previous updates for the game, like the 1.16 update, featured changes that were added to the prestige system, to schools, new gear and 3v3 maps. By the way, Absolver is one of the free titles on PS Plus this month. Because of that the online fighting game got a major boost in player numbers. Developer Sloclap took the opportunity to announce a brand new update for the game.

This particular update is going to add a new PvE game mode, entitled Downfall, where gamers enter a new underground area to battle corrupted Prospects to earn Gleam.

Check out some of the new additions below:

Gameplay

Battle deep in the mines of Adal as a solo warrior or in online cooperative play, collecting Gleam from infected Prospects and transforming it as a reward for your deeds. The more Gleam you capture, the more powerful you become in your struggle to defeat the Corrupted, and even Arcell himself. Each run through the Mines and Temples is a unique path through a variety of challenges and situations, facing upgraded enemies, and three epic boss fights. Faejin Combat Style

Inspired by Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do, the Faejin Combat Style blends defense and offense with percussive strikes and fluid power. The new approach is a complex style for experienced Absolvers, featuring different defensive abilities that depend on both input and stances. Faejin will feature 26 attacks for bare hands and wargloves, alongside 15 sword attacks.

If you wish to learn more about the update and the game itself, check out the official Absolver web site.

Any PS Plus members out there who are keen on this update? Damn, I must remember to jump into this one as soon as possible.