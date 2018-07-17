Boundless Release Date Revealed, Includes PC and PS4 Cross-Play

What happens when you mix Mojang’s Minecraft and Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky? Not entirely sure, but it might look something like Wonderstruck Games’ Boundless, an upcoming massive multiplayer online sandbox. First revealed in 2014 under the title of Oort Online and entering early access in November of the same year before undergoing a name change in October 2015, Wonderstruck has finally announced that its MMO sandbox has a release date. The studio sent out a press release and in it, Wonderstruck revealed that the full release of Boundless will hit PC and PlayStation 4 in September.

According to the press release, Boundless “is a universe run entirely by its players, where traveling between different worlds is a case of simply walking through portals.” Also stated in the press release, “Offering gamers a single universe of connected worlds in which every element – the politics, the economy, the crafting and the communities – is entirely created and run by the players, the decision to implement full cross-platform support will further unify Boundless’ player base across platforms. It’s a move that ensures everyone is exploring, building, crafting, trading and collaborating within one single ecosystem.” Yes, Boundless will feature cross-platform support for PC and PlayStation 4, so any update that hits one platform will (or, in theory, should) hit the other simultaneously.

And there’s an additional treat: cross-play between PC and PlayStation 4. “Most excitingly, players on PS4 and PC will exist in the exact same universe, crafting and creating within the exact same world.” So you PlayStation owners that have friends on PC, you two can now play together. Go out, explore, craft things, kill other things – Boundless will allow you to do that and much more. If you missed Boundless‘ PlayStation Experience 2016 announcement trailer, you can watch it above.

Boundless will launch on September 11, 2018 for PC and PlayStation 4.