Divinity: Original Sin 2 – DE Gets Native 4K, HDR, and Sir Lora

Larian Studios’ Divinity: Original Sin was one of those games that managed to win over so many RPG enthusiasts because it featured a ton of cool options, engaging turn-based gameplay and a terrific premise to boot. There was more to it, of course, and it featured a solid single-player campaign. In addition, it felt like we had a beautiful, Diablo-esque RPG, but with more depth to the gameplay mechanics and combat. Now we’ve already been told that Divinity Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition is on going to feature numerous improvements, but it was also revealed that the console version won’t have the Game Master mode.

Today, we’ve received additional info regarding the preorders for Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition. Players who preorder will get access to party character Sir Lora, the squirrel knight, as uncovered by Bandai Namco announced.

Here’s a word from the Belgian developer Larian Studios:

Meet Sir Lora, a squirrel fleeing the Knights of Drey – an apocalyptic order of furry knights who believe in the coming of the Great Acorn. He’ll join you in Fort Joy (along with Quercus – his undead cat mount) and follow you through your adventure, sharing his wit, wisdom, apocalyptic warnings, and even some skill-crafting secrets.

The RPG Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition was released in September last year for PC, and is now scheduled to hit PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms on August 31, 2018.