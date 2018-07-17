Ubisoft Reminds You To Kill Alien Spiders on Mars in Far Cry 5 DLC

Ubisoft reminds us today that Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars, the second round of their post-launch DLC, is available for purchase on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Lost on Mars continues the weird story, as players travel to Mars to eradicate alien arachnids. Yep, you’ve read it right. You’re gonna be dealing with alien spiders on Mars; that’s as cool (or hot) as it gets. Lost on Mars can be purchased as stand-alone DLC for $9.99, as part of the season pass for $29.99 or the Gold Edition for $89.99.

In terms of the story, let’s just clear that up a bit for ya: “Lost on Mars transports the franchise’s insanity to the Red Planet as Nick Rye and Hurk teleport to Mars in an effort to restore power to ANNE, a futuristic AI representing humanity’s last line of defense.”

The folks at Ubisoft also promised an new arsenal of bran new alien weaponry, including the following:

Blaster of Disaster : A single-shot space gun made of trusty alien hardware.

: A single-shot space gun made of trusty alien hardware. Hellfire : Fires 15 bouncing laser balls, inflicting serious damage.

: Fires 15 bouncing laser balls, inflicting serious damage. Morphinator: Harness the power of science to turn predators into prey – with an explosive twist.

Harness the power of science to turn predators into prey – with an explosive twist. Space Jets: Defy gravity and blast across Mars in an entirely new way to navigate extraterrestrial terrain.

In Far Cry 5 players may also access the new Mars-themed assets in Far Cry Arcade, which are available now. As revealed before, Map builders will be able to integrate these assets into their existing maps or create new sci-fi-themed maps.

There’s more stuff here, people. Ubisoft revealed that they have also launched the Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars soundtrack. The have described the OST as “a funky, sci-fi, 70s-inspired spaghetti western track list created and performed by film composer Anthony Marinelli. Marinelli used his original vintage analog synthesizers from iconic films Young Guns, Starman, War Games and Michael Jackson’s Thriller, as well as sci-fi orchestra riffs, baritone guitar, banjo, dobro, wah guitar and funky bass lines to get players grooving with the spiders on Mars.” The Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars OST can be grabbed here.

Okay, so is anyone ready to jump back into Far Cry 5?