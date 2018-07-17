Bandai Namco Reveals Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Open Beta Dates

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten a Naruto game that wasn’t part of the Ultimate Ninja series. Maybe Bandai Namco has been listening to fans in certain corners of the internet, as the company is preparing to launch Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, a game described as an “acrobatic ninja battle game” that supports four-player battles with up to eight players online. Though it’s had a couple of betas, the game will finally see its second open beta this week. According to a press release Bandai Namco sent out, the “open beta will be available for both the PlayStation 4 and XBOX ONE between July 20-22, 2018 and July 27-29, 2018″ and will include “four maps, 25 kinds of [ninjutsu], new customization options for characters, and a new playable character, Yamato.” In addition to this, the open beta will feature “both single-player and 8v8 PVP modes [with] two new PVP battle modes: ‘Destruction Battle’ and ‘Base Battle,’ which will be available during specific sessions.”

The Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker open beta will be split into different sessions. Check below for the session times.

July 19th (Thurs) 11:00PM PDT – July 20th (Fri) 2:00AM PDT

July 20th (Fri):

1:00PM – 4:00PM PDT

July 21st (Sat):

2:00AM – 5:00 AM PDT

10:00AM – 1:00PM PDT

6:00PM – 9:00PM PDT

11:00PM – 2:00AM PDT (July 22nd)

July 26th (Thurs) 11:00PM PDT – July 28th (Sat) 11:00PM PDT

If this is too complicated – and don’t worry, it kind of it – and you end up missing the beta entirely, you won’t have to wait too much longer to get your hands on Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. Pre-orders for the game are available now, and for those that buy in early, you’ll get early access to Pain as a master character, the 7th Hokage costume, and the Black & White Shinobi Striker Coats (exclusive to digital pre-orders).

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will assassinate PCs, PlayStation 4s, and Xbox Ones on August 31, 2018.