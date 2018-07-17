No Man’s Sky NEXT Update Launches for Free Next Week

When Hello Games, developers of the Joe Danger series, first announced No Man’s Sky at E3 2014, it had lofty ambitions. Procedural generation this, infinite planets that, center of the galaxy something – No Man’s Sky was a game shrouded in mystery, but it captivated the gaming populace by offering a specific take on sci-fi and space: exploration. And though Founder Sean Murray and his team at Hello Games have had a rocky start – the game was embroiled in controversy when the studio was accused of misleading advertising in 2016, but the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) deemed the ads weren’t misleading – it seems No Man’s Sky is getting ever closer to its original vision, with the help of a new upcoming update titled NEXT. You can watch the reveal trailer above.

Murray took to the PlayStation Blog to give a bit of an outline of what the NEXT update is all about. “When No Man’s [Sky] launched it was broad in a way that almost no other game is, but with four updates it has become broader and so much deeper too. Now the release of Next brings a full multiplayer experience which makes the universe even more rich.” The NEXT update is will add full multiplayer – both cooperative and competitive, though competitive multiplayer sounds a bit limited – the ability to play in both first- and third-person – on the ground and in the air – unlimited base building, upgradable freighters, a visual overhaul to “make space more beautiful than ever,” character customization, and a bunch more. And it’s all for free and will launch on July 24.

The full list of features in the upcoming No Man’s Sky update include the following:

Multiplayer Team up a small team of friends and explore the universe together, or be joined by random travellers.

You can help friends to stay alive, or prey on others to survive.

Tiny shelters or complex colonies that you build as a team are shared for all players.

Fight as a pirate or a wingman in epic space battles with friends and enemies.

Race exocraft across weird alien terrains, creating race tracks and trails to share online.

Character customisation allows you to personalise your appearance. Visual Overhaul The game is fully playable in third or first person, both on-foot and in ship.

Planetary rings and improved space visuals make space more beautiful than ever.

Dramatically improved planetary terrain generation, ground textures, water and clouds bring the environment to life.

Significantly more detail added to ships, NPCs and buildings. Unlimited Base Building Bases can now be built anywhere on any planet.

Dramatically increased base building complexity and size limits.

Hundreds of new base parts.

Own multiple bases. Command Freighters Assemble and upgrade a fleet of frigates and command them from the bridge of your freighter.

Send your fleet out to into the universe, or deploy them to help you as you explore a specific system.

Improved freighter base building allows a truly custom capital ship.

Invite your friends aboard and take on challenging multiplayer missions from the Galactic Commission Station on your bridge.

In our review of the game, we gave it a 9/10, saying, “So No Man’s Sky isn’t flawless. It’s probably not for everyone. Then again, No Man’s Sky is exactly as described by the eccentric Sean Murray. If you’ve ever dreamed of being a cosmonaut, of starting with practically nothing and amassing a fortune, of becoming a notorious space pirate, or had any other of the countless sci-fi fantasies out there, this is probably the game for you. Now, those fantasies might not play out exactly as you’d have hoped in No Man’s Sky, but this is a game that begs those who put in the time to come back just once more and see what lies just over the horizon. If this game is right for you, you won’t be able to put the controller down.”

No Man’s Sky is available now for PC and PlayStation 4. Xbox One owners will have to wait until July 24, but at least you’ll get the update and the game at the same time.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]