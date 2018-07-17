PlayStation Store Global Update – July 17, 2018

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

July’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Fire Pro Wrestling World ($44.99)(out 8-28)

Fire Pro Wrestling World Deluxe Edition ($80.99)(out 8-28)

Hello Neighbor ($26.99)(out 7-27)

Pixel Ripped 1989 ($19.99)(out 7-31)

PSVR Games

Hopalong: The Badlands ($24.99)

PS4 Demos & Betas

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Beta Test Ver. 2

The Path of Motus Demo

PS4 Games

Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion ($39.99)

Blacksea Odyssey ($12.99/PS+ $10.39)

Chicken Assassin: Reloaded ($7.99)

Danger Zone 2 ($19.99)

Drift Zone ($18.99)

Earthfall ($29.99)

Earthfall Deluxe ($39.99)

Frost ($12.99/PS+ $10.39)

Gene Rain ($24.99)

Hitman Summer Pack (Free)

Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?! ($14.99)

Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard ($39.99)

Hungry Shark World ($9.99)

Ice Cream Surfer ($7.99)

Koihime Enbu RyoRaiRai ($19.99)

Let’s Sing 2018 ($39.99)

Let’s Sing 2018 Platinum Edition ($54.99)

Mothergunship ($24.99)

Mugsters ($14.99)

Race Arcade ($9.99)

Super Destronaut DX ($4.99)

Super Dungeon tactics ($19.99)

Super Skull Smash GO! 2 Turbo ($9.99)

Tempest 4000 ($29.99)

The Path of Motus ($14.99)

The Path of Motus Deluxe Edition ($74.99)

Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded ($49.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

3on3 FreeStyle – 2018 PS+ Bonus Pack (July)(Free for PS+)

3on3 FreeStyle – Max Character ($12.99)

The Sims: 4 cats and Dogs ($39.99)

Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars ($9.99)

Gal*Gun 2 DLC ($4.99 and up)

Knights of Valour: Energy Gift Pack (Free and exclusive to PS+)

Knights of Valour: Sun S.Xiang’s Dancing Butterfly Pack ($6.99)

Knights of Valour: Xiao Qiao’s Riverside Beauty Pack ($6.99)

LEGO The Incredibles: Parr Family Vacation Character Pack ($1.99)

Let’s Sing 2018 Song Pass ($19.99)

Let’s Sing Assorted Song Packs ($4.99 each)

Monster Hunter World DLC ($1.99 and up)

Runbow DLC ($1.99 and up)

Sonic Mania: Encore DLC ($4.99)

theHunter: Call of the Wild – Wild Goose Chase Gear ($3.99)

Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded DLC (Free and up)

Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded – The Elegance Bundle ($39.99)

World of Tanks – T-103 Ultimate ($55.99)

PS Vita Games

Ice Cream Surfer ($7.99)

Spacejacked ($9.99/PS+ $7.99)

Super Destronaut DX ($4.99)

Super Skull Smash GO! 2 Turbo ($9.99)

Next Page: European Update »

Pages: 1 2 3