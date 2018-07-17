PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of July 17, 2018

Sadly the mid-year sale is wrapping up, however that are plenty of other games still on sale that you should check out. Here are the games through the PlayStation Store sales this week.

All discounts listed are the sales prices without PS+, with Plus pricing listed in the parenthesis where applicable.

The PlayStation Store might still be updating with new deals. We will update this post if new games get added.

All Deals

PS4 Games 2MD: VR Football $11.04 ($10.00)

3D Billiards $8.99 ($7.99)

3D MiniGolf $8.99 ($7.99)

Darksiders III Blades & Whip Edition $89.99

Darksiders III Digital Deluxe Edition $70.39

Dead Cells $19.99

Dragooned $6.99

Epic Adventure Bundle $ ($20.99)

Fire Pro Wrestling World $44.99

Fire Pro Wrestling World Deluxe Edition $80.99

Grand Theft Auto V $19.79

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card $32.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition $32.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Online Edition & Great White Shark $39.43

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark $79.19

Grand Theft Auto V: Online Edition & Whale Shark Card $54.55

Hell Neighbor $26.99

Island Flight Simulator $ ($7.99)

Laws of Machine $3.59

Medieval Defenders $ ($2.79)

Midnight Deluxe $ ($3.74)

Mitch: Berry Challenge $1.99 ($1.59)

Pixel Ripped 1989 $19.99

Shenmue I & II $26.99

Skylight Freerange $4.99

Skylight Freerange 2: Gachduine $7.49

Slime Rancher $17.99

Spear of Destiny The Kaiseki $11.89 ($9.79)

Super Mega Baseball 2 Leadoff Bundle $37.34

Sword of Fortress the Onomuzim $ ($13.99)

The Unknown City (Horror Begins Now…..Episode 1) $6.99

Torn ($23.99)

Twin Robots $3.74 ($3.49)

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered $14.99

VEV: Viva Ex Vivo VR Edition $2.49 PS Vita Games Dragooned $6.99

Fort Defense & Fort Defense North Menace $3.49

Indoor Sports World $249

Maliya $ ($1.49)

Midnight Deluxe $ ($3.74)

Skylight Freerange $4.99

Skylight Freerange 2: Gachduine $7.49

Twin Robots $3.74 ($3.49) PS4 Add-Ons Battlefield 1 Turning Tides (FREE)

Battlefield 4 Second Assault (FREE)

Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass $19.24

DOA5LR Season Pass 3 + Character $65.09 ($46.49)

DOA5LR Season Pass 5 + Character $65.09 ($46.49)

DOA5LR Season Pass 6 $65.09 ($46.49)

DOA5LR Season Pass 7 $59.59 ($44.69)

Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack $29.99

Fortnite – Limited Edition Founder’s Pack $74.99

Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack $19.99

Fornite – Super Deluxe Founder’s Pack $44.99

Grand Theft Auto Online Megalodon Shark Cash Card $84.99

Grand Theft Auto Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack $19.49

MLB The Show 18 Stubs (1,000) $0.49

MLB The Show 18 Stubs (5,000) $2.49

MLB The Show 18 Stubs (11,000) $4.99

MLB The Show 18 Stubs (24,000) $9.99

MLB The Show 18 Stubs (67,500) $24.99

MLB The Show 18 Stubs (150,000) $49.99

Rocket League – Back to the Future Car Pack $0.99

Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn $0.99

Rocket League – Chaos Run DLC Pack $1.99

Rocket League – Proteus $0.99

Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice $0.99

Rocket League – Triton $0.99

Trove – Amperium Dragon Pack $37.49

Trove – Botanical Blaster $2.99

Trove – Double Dragon Pack $5.99

Trove – Dynomighty Miner $2.99

Trove – Eclipse Pack $5.99

Trove – Mega Menagerie Pack $8.99

Trove – Resistor Dragon Pack $37.49

Trove – Vanguardian Super Pack $37.49

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for July.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or if you find any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens, if not hundreds of deals.