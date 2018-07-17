Runbow Brings Party Platforming to Retail With a Deluxe Edition This August

Runbow is the platforming gift that keeps on giving, in the form of ports and DLC. Recently released digitally on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, 13Am, Headup, and Merge Games finally have a release date for the physical Deluxe Edition: August 10th, 2018 for $29.99. Chances are a lot of Sony and Nintendo fans haven’t grabbed the digital version yet so this is a perfect way to get everything you need to have the ultimate Runbow experience.

In addition to having all available DLC (Satura’s Space Adventure as well as all 4 costumes and music packs) this version comes with two colorful sticker sets. As usual it’s great to see a little something thrown into a game case:

“Runbow features an eye-catching color mechanic that has racers brawl against each other while objects and platforms appear or disappear based on the continually changing background color.” It offers up to 8-player local or online multiplayer. And while that’s a lot happening on screen, it never feels overwhelming. In addition to a campaign there are 4 other game modes. One of the most charming elements of this game are the guest characters from notable indie games like Shovel Knight and Hyper Light Drifter. With hundreds of levels and a plethora of challenges in front of you, this game will definitely give you some bang for your buck.

