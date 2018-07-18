Make Tough Choices when 1979 Revolution: Black Friday Releases in July

“It all began in the summer of 1978 in Tehran Iran.”

Created by iNK Stories, 1979 Revolution: Black Friday is an adventure game that drops players into the real-world events of the Iranian uprising. This interactive drama attempts to accurately portray a pivotal moment in the history of the Middle East. Based on true stories and historical events, this interactive drama forces you to make hard choices that will have consequences for not just you but those around you. Shape the revolution for better or worse as you play as Reza Shirazi,”a young photojournalist who returns home to find his people protesting the ruling King, the Shah. Armed with your camera, you capture the emotionally-charged stories and events unfolding on the streets and in the shadows.”

1979 Revolution: Black Friday is written and directed by Navid Khonsari, a game development veteran who has worked on a lengthy list of best-sellers, including GTA: Vice City, Alan Wake and Resident Evil 7. Khonsari grew up in Iran but left with his family after the revolution. Regarded by Iranian officials as ‘pro-American propaganda’, sales of the game have been banned in the country and Khonsari has been accused of being a U.S. spy.

The game will launch for consoles on the following dates: July 31st (PS4 NA), August 1st (PS4 EU), August 2nd (Switch), August 3rd (Xbox One). Digital preorders are available now. Check out the game’s key features to see if this will be your end/start of the month pick up: