Survival Horror Game Call of Cthulhu Release Date Revealed

The survival horror genre has become increasingly popular as of late. With recent games like Red Barrels’ Outlast and Outlast 2, Capcom’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Tango Gameworks’ The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2, and more, the survival horror genre has seen an uptick in excellent games that have catapulted the genre to mainstream appeal. Many a developer-publisher want to get a piece of the pie, and Focus Home Interactive is next in line with its upcoming game Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game. The publisher took to Twitter to give a surprising announcement: Call of Cthulhu: The Official Video Game will launch the day before Halloween.

According to Focus Home Interactive, in Call of Cthulhu, you’ll, “plunge into the troubled mind of private investigator Edward Pierce, as his perception of reality becomes more and more skewed the closer he gets to the Great Dreamer’s sphere of influence. Clutch to your withering sanity to discover the conspiracies, the cultists, and otherworldly terrors that inhabit the twisted universe imagined by Lovecraft… it is said that madness is the only way that can bring you to the truth.”

During E3 2018, we had the opportunity to check out the game with a hands-on preview. Our senior editor Chandler Wood wrote, “The investigative and slower-paced horror seems to really put Call of Cthulhu in a unique place as far as terrifying games go. Even watching the demo in a room full of people made me nervous. Mysteries that slowly unfold always grab my attention easily as they allow me to discover the mystery, and Call of Cthulhu looks like one that will have me both curious and afraid the entire time.”

Call of Cthulhu will haunt PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 30.

[Source: Focus Home Interactive Official Twitter]