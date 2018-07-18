Check Out Valkyria Chronicles 4 Opening Movie

We’ve previously reported on the announcement that Valkyria Chronicles 4 would be coming to the West sometime this fall. This year, fall begins on September 22, so we’re a little over two months out from the start of the Autumnal season, which means we shouldn’t be too far off from Valkyria Chronicles 4‘s Western release. With that amount of time left, Sega has dropped a new opening movie for the game, which you can check out the below.

In our review of the last game, Valkyria Chronicles 3, we gave it an 8/10, saying, “The exciting battles, interesting growth system, great visuals, and entertaining characters make Valkyria Chronicles 3 a fantastic handheld strategy RPG. Fighting battles and upgrading with these systems doesn’t get tired. Some players might be able to run through it in 50 hours, some might take triple that long. Its battlefields are a bit small, and the recycled assets might annoy some veterans of the second game, but these are minor quibbles standing against an overall great package. It’s a damn shame this never came out in English.”

Valkyria Chronicles 4 is out now in Japan for PlayStation 4, with the Nintendo Switch version coming later in the summer. The international release, which includes an Xbox One version, is currently set to release in Fall 2018.