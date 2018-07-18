Earth Defense Force 4.1 Joins PlayStation Hits Lineup

We’ve previously reported on the PlayStation Hits sale, “A selection of incredible PS4 games that are easy on the wallet [and range] from [the] award-winning epics to family-friendly favorites,” going live. As the sale is still happening, we encourage you to check it out and maybe pick up some games to add to your ever-growing backlog. In a surprise announcement made today, it seems another game has joined the PlayStation Hits lineup: Earth Defense Force 4.1: Shadow of New Despair.

In a press release sent out by publisher PQube Limited, “Earth Defense Force 4.1: Shadow of New Despair will be joining Sony’s PlayStation Hits for PlayStation 4 today alongside such titles as Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Ratchet & Clank, and Bloodborne.” As per with the rest of the games on the PlayStation Hits list, Earth Defense Force 4.1: Shadow of New Despair will cost an affordable $19.99 USD both in retail and digital. It’s worth noting that, at the time of this writing, Earth Defense Force 4.1 hasn’t been added to the PlayStation Store yet, but that’ll likely change once the store refreshes.

In our review of the game, we gave it a 6/10, saying, “Earth Defense Force 4.1: Shadow of New Despair is amazingly dumb, which is exactly the reason the series became such a cult hit in the first place. The dialogue and voice acting are awful, the sound mixing is abysmal, the graphics would have seemed dated two generations ago and the gameplay is a simple exercise in mindless destruction. But as with all glorious garbage of this nature, there’s a certain je ne sais quoi about the way it comes together — or rather, fails to come together — that makes it perfect for multiplayer hilarity. Leave your brain at the door and you’ll probably have a good time.”

Earth Defense Force 4.1: Shadow of New Despair is available now for PC and PlayStation 4.

[Source: The Gaming Grond]