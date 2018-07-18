Fortnite Funko Pops Are Coming This Holiday Season

Fortnite has a colossal amount of fans. It truly has taken the world by storm, no pun intended. From the average amount spent by players to the billion brought in from in-game purchases alone, it’s clear Fortnite is raking in the money. And it’s also clear that Epic Games and the team does a great job at marketing. All of this continues as Funko has partnered with Epic Games to create a range of Fortnite toys and collectibles. This will of course feature Funko’s most iconic product, Pop! figures, as well 9 other product lines including: 5 Star figures, Pint Size Heroes, Vynl, keychains, POP! apparel, and more.

Brian Mariotti, CEO of Funko, had this to say about the collaboration.

We are thrilled to collaborate and partner with Epic Games to create the inaugural Fortnite product collection and to bring these characters to life for the first time. This collection will be a true celebration of Fortnite’s incredible popularity and cultural significance, and we believe our Funko Fortnite collectibles will strongly resonate with fans of the game. We look forward to expanding this collection and combining our leading product capabilities with our strong retail platform. Ultimately our goal is to create a powerful merchandise strategy for the Fortnite brand, as well as bring these amazing collectibles to fans around the world.

The collection launches Holiday 2018 and will be available for purchase at many retailers worldwide. The question is what kind of characters and items will be represented? My hope is the llama and tomato head. What are your predictions for this line of products? Let us know in the comments.

[Source: Nasdaq]