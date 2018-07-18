Japan Charts Show Slow PS4 Game Sales, Nintendo Sales Soaring

Looking at the Japanese sales chart every week makes one thing pretty apparent – Nintendo has completely triumphed over all other platforms in that region. For a bit, the PlayStation 4 was doing okay at one point, but not it’s totally outsold by the Nintendo Switch.

For starters, take a look at the Japanese hardware sales chart for the previous week:

Hardware sales

Switch – 50,239 (44,237) PlayStation 4 – 12,431 (12,608) PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,165 (5,226) New 2DS LL – 4,176 (3,965) PlayStation Vita – 4,112 (3,444) New 3DS LL – 2,507 (2,739) 2DS – 448 (528) Xbox One – 47 (41) Xbox One X – 32 (47)

Now, if if we take a look at the software sales, it’s easy to notice that PS4 title sales have dropped dramatically, while Nintendo games continue to sell like hot cakes – with Octopath Traveler, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker and Mario Tennis Aces. Check it out:

Software sales

[NSW] Octopath Traveler (Square Enix, 07/13/18) – 110,111 (New) [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 41,852 (New) [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 21,838 (227,452) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 20,430 (2,447,782) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 15,101 (121,785) [3DS] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 14,558 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,417 (1,627,674) [PS4] Mary Skelter 2 (Compile Heart, 07/12/18) – 10,370 (New) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 7,145 (1,668,513) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,622 (1,043,717) [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 6,160 (559,764) [PS4] New Gundam Breaker (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 06/21/18) – 5,023 (82,077) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 5,016 (1,766,438) [PS4] The Crew 2 (Ubisoft, 06/29/18) – 4,951 (32,276) [PS4] Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (Spike Chunsoft, 07/05/18) – 4,164 (19,705) [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 3,788 (167,064) [NSW] Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo, 05/04/18) – 3,642 (190,330) [NSW] Shining Resonance Refrain (Sega, 07/12/18) – 3,465 (New) [PS4] Detroit: Become Human (SIE, 05/25/18) – 3,321 (90,360) [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 2,724 (172,154)

[Source: 4gamer.net, Gematsu]