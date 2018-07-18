Japan Charts Show Slow PS4 Game Sales, Nintendo Sales Soaring
Looking at the Japanese sales chart every week makes one thing pretty apparent – Nintendo has completely triumphed over all other platforms in that region. For a bit, the PlayStation 4 was doing okay at one point, but not it’s totally outsold by the Nintendo Switch.
For starters, take a look at the Japanese hardware sales chart for the previous week:
Hardware sales
- Switch – 50,239 (44,237)
- PlayStation 4 – 12,431 (12,608)
- PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,165 (5,226)
- New 2DS LL – 4,176 (3,965)
- PlayStation Vita – 4,112 (3,444)
- New 3DS LL – 2,507 (2,739)
- 2DS – 448 (528)
- Xbox One – 47 (41)
- Xbox One X – 32 (47)
Now, if if we take a look at the software sales, it’s easy to notice that PS4 title sales have dropped dramatically, while Nintendo games continue to sell like hot cakes – with Octopath Traveler, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker and Mario Tennis Aces. Check it out:
Software sales
- [NSW] Octopath Traveler (Square Enix, 07/13/18) – 110,111 (New)
- [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 41,852 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 21,838 (227,452)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 20,430 (2,447,782)
- [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 15,101 (121,785)
- [3DS] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 14,558 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,417 (1,627,674)
- [PS4] Mary Skelter 2 (Compile Heart, 07/12/18) – 10,370 (New)
- [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 7,145 (1,668,513)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,622 (1,043,717)
- [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 6,160 (559,764)
- [PS4] New Gundam Breaker (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 06/21/18) – 5,023 (82,077)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 5,016 (1,766,438)
- [PS4] The Crew 2 (Ubisoft, 06/29/18) – 4,951 (32,276)
- [PS4] Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (Spike Chunsoft, 07/05/18) – 4,164 (19,705)
- [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 3,788 (167,064)
- [NSW] Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo, 05/04/18) – 3,642 (190,330)
- [NSW] Shining Resonance Refrain (Sega, 07/12/18) – 3,465 (New)
- [PS4] Detroit: Become Human (SIE, 05/25/18) – 3,321 (90,360)
- [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 2,724 (172,154)
[Source: 4gamer.net, Gematsu]