PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Japan Charts Show Slow PS4 Game Sales, Nintendo Sales Soaring

July 18, 2018Written by Uros Pavlovic

Japanese Sales Chart conquered by Nintendo

Looking at the Japanese sales chart every week makes one thing pretty apparent – Nintendo has completely triumphed over all other platforms in that region. For a bit, the PlayStation 4 was doing okay at one point, but not it’s totally outsold by the Nintendo Switch.

For starters, take a look at the Japanese hardware sales chart for the previous week:

Hardware sales

  1. Switch – 50,239 (44,237)
  2. PlayStation 4 – 12,431 (12,608)
  3. PlayStation 4 Pro – 5,165 (5,226)
  4. New 2DS LL – 4,176 (3,965)
  5. PlayStation Vita – 4,112 (3,444)
  6. New 3DS LL – 2,507 (2,739)
  7. 2DS – 448 (528)
  8. Xbox One – 47 (41)
  9. Xbox One X – 32 (47)

Now, if if we take a look at the software sales, it’s easy to notice that PS4 title sales have dropped dramatically, while Nintendo games continue to sell like hot cakes – with Octopath Traveler, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker and Mario Tennis Aces. Check it out:

Software sales

  1. [NSW] Octopath Traveler (Square Enix, 07/13/18) – 110,111 (New)
  2. [NSW] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 41,852 (New)
  3. [NSW] Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo, 06/22/18) – 21,838 (227,452)
  4. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 20,430 (2,447,782)
  5. [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 15,101 (121,785)
  6. [3DS] Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Nintendo, 07/13/18) – 14,558 (New)
  7. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,417 (1,627,674)
  8. [PS4] Mary Skelter 2 (Compile Heart, 07/12/18) – 10,370 (New)
  9. [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (The Pokemon Company, 11/17/17) – 7,145 (1,668,513)
  10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6,622 (1,043,717)
  11. [NSW] Kirby: Star Allies (Nintendo, 03/16/18) – 6,160 (559,764)
  12. [PS4] New Gundam Breaker (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 06/21/18) – 5,023 (82,077)
  13. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 5,016 (1,766,438)
  14. [PS4] The Crew 2 (Ubisoft, 06/29/18) – 4,951 (32,276)
  15. [PS4] Zanki Zero: Last Beginning (Spike Chunsoft, 07/05/18) – 4,164 (19,705)
  16. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (Square Enix, 03/09/17) – 3,788 (167,064)
  17. [NSW] Donkey Kong: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo, 05/04/18) – 3,642 (190,330)
  18. [NSW] Shining Resonance Refrain (Sega, 07/12/18) – 3,465 (New)
  19. [PS4] Detroit: Become Human (SIE, 05/25/18) – 3,321 (90,360)
  20. [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 2,724 (172,154)

[Source: 4gamer.netGematsu]

Tags: , ,
The Division 2 Beta Breaks Registration Records for Ubisoft
Earth Defense Force 4.1 Joins PlayStation Hits Lineup
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.