More Rocket League WWE Items Now Available Through In-Game Code

Do you smell what Rocket League is cooking? That’s right, there’s a couple more WWE items in the oven, ready for any and all wrasslin’ fans to get their cars plated out with an extra sports entertainment sheen. A brand-new Rocket League WWE code has just been released to celebrate the game’s third birthday. What, Golden Eggs weren’t enough for you?

RLBIRTHDAY (kinda obvious when you think about it, isn’t it?) joins the triple threat of previously-announced codes (POPCORN, WRESTLEMANIA, WWEDADS) that allow players access to a random selection of two of the following items:

Player Banners ‘WWE’ ‘WWE RAW’ ‘WWE SmackDown Live!’ ‘WWE NXT’ ‘WWE WrestleMania 34’

Flags ‘WWE’ ‘WWE RAW” ‘WWE SmackDown Live!’ ‘WWE NXT’ ‘WWE WrestleMania 34’

Wheel ‘WWE’



To redeem the code, you must click extras on the main menu of Rocket League and then head to ‘Redeem Code’. From there, put in any of the four codes above to be given a pair of WWE-themed items. If you miss out on one of your favorites this time (I’ve got my eyes on that NXT flag, personally) then you’ll be able to dip back in as more codes are released throughout the year. This isn’t a one-time-only deal, as the Rocket League WWE partnership continues in earnest.