The Division 2 Beta Breaks Registration Records for Ubisoft

The Division 2 won’t launch for another eight months, but already the sequel is breaking records. During a call with investors, Ubisoft celebrated its many success for the first quarter of the 2018/2019 fiscal year. Sales saw an impressive year over year increase. The publisher anticipates this momentum to keep pace as hype for new titles such as Assassin’s Creed Origins, Skull & Bones, and The Division 2 exceeds expectations. Ubisoft’s many successes during this past E3 evidence as much. However, the publisher gauges excitement through other means, too–beta registration.

According to CEO Yves Guillemot, The Division 2’s beta is the fastest-registered in company history. While the numbers do not receive specification, they are reportedly four times higher than any other Ubisoft beta. The first game in the series is interestingly the previous record holder.

Given the ease of registration, this information shouldn’t surprise anyone. The Division’s original launch suffered early on, but changes over the course of its lengthy lifespan kept players returning for more. Now it’s regarded as one of the optimal games-as-a-service titles. Following the sequel’s impressive E3 showing, more gamers taking interest is to be expected.

Details for the beta are currently unknown; not even a date has been revealed. Slowly, some of the developers at Ubisoft Massive have been teasing what to expect once the game officially launches. For one, greater emphasis is being placed on endgame content this time around. Players will be able to enjoy it and more by either playing solo or with friends.

Agents can load into The Division 2 on March 15, 2019.

[Source: VG247]