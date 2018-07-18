Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 San Diego Comic-Con 2018 Panel Announced

Ubisoft has sent along the word that they are preparing their San Diego Comic-Con 2018 panel: Infectiously Expanding the Universe of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. The publisher is inviting fans to learn more about studio’s journey and what it was like coming up with a post pandemic Washington DC, in the upcoming Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. So, the The Division 2 San Diego Comic-Con panel is all set.

Here’s a bit more info about what to expect:

SDCC Panel – Infectiously Expanding the Universe of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Visitors and fans can join Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Creative Director Julian Gerighty and other members of the team as they take you on a journey through what it takes to bring the post-pandemic world of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 to life in-game. They will learn how The Division universe has been successfully brought to life with the ability to expand through comic books, novels and other forms of entertainment. To provide an in-depth look at what it takes to jump into the universe of The Division and enrich its lore with new stories, characters and new pieces of information around the virus outbreak. Hosted by What’s Good Game’s Andrea Rene, the panel includes Creative Director Julian Gerighty, Lead Narrative Designer John Bjorling, Writer Alex Irvine and Dark Horse editor Ian Tucker. The panel will take place on July 19, 6:00 pm, San Diego Convention Center room 6BCF. Tom Clancy’s The Division Comic Book Dark Horse Comics partners with Ubisoft to bring fans a comic book series set in the world of Tom Clancy’s The Division. Set between the bitter cold of the original game and sweltering summer of The Division 2, the comic book series will explore the virus’ influence outside of New York City and Washington, D.C. and how the post-pandemic world has changed the nation as we knew it. Available in 2019. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Novel Spring has come to the world of Tom Clancy’s The Division, and with it the challenge of protecting rebirth and rebuilding civilization. Following April Kelleher, a resourceful and determined survivor, the new novel takes the reader on a journey from the hostile streets of post-pandemic New York into a devastated American Midwest. Suspenseful and action-packed, this survival story shows the length to which people will go to save what matters most to them. Available in March, 2019. Tom Clancy’s The Division Lore Book Dark Horse Books and Ubisoft reveal The World of Tom Clancy’s The Division, available March 19, 2019. The world has irrevocably changed ever since Black Friday. Understanding this transformed world is imperative if the Division is to succeed in its mission. Filled with incisive lore and detailed art, this 192-page hardcover gives readers all that there is to know about the tactics, high-tech gear, and the all-important mission of the Division.

Don’t forget that we’ve also learned a lot of cool things about the game recently; not the least of which is the fact that gamers will be able to experience the multiplayer shooter as a solo game. We’ve learned that the game is going to hit stores worldwide on March 15, 2019, on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Also, players may register for beta access now for a chance to try out the game over at the game’s official web site.