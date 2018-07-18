The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series – The Final Season SDCC 2018 Trailer

Telltale Games and Skybound Entertainment have informed us that the second trailer for The Walking Dead: The Final Season, is out now. Gamers can have a peek at the upcoming season Telltale also didn’t miss the opportunity to announce a live The Walking Dead Final Season gameplay demo at the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 19 (expect the demo on Telltale YouTube.com/telltalegames at 8 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, July 20.

Meanwhile, the publisher also officially confirmed that Episode one of The Final Season is going to be available for download starting August 14, 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One across all regions. The Final Season will also be released on the Nintendo Switch later during 2018.

So, here’s a bit more info of what you can expect when preordering the game. Yep, just to remind you quickly, “All players who pre-order The Final Season will receive download access to each of the season’s four episodes as they become available. Players who pre-order on PS4 and Xbox One will also receive immediate access to The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Collection, which gathers all 19 existing episodes of the award-winning series into a single package.”

The game can be preordered on PC, PS4, and Xbox One for $19.99.

Are you guys excited about this one? Let us know in the comments.