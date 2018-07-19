July 2018 PSN Flash Sale Is Live, View the Comic Con Themed Deals

The July 2018 Flash Sale on the North American PlayStation Store is now live. These PSN Flash Sale deals let you save up to 70% on PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita games. This month’s PSN Flash Sale seems to be themed around San Diego Comic Con, which is happening this week.

Reminder: There are also games on sale in the regular weekly PlayStation Store sale. Check that out as well!

Running until Monday, July 23 at 8 am PT/11 am ET, here are all of the deals in this month’s PSN Flash Sale on the PlayStation Store:

PlayStation 4 Games Accel World VS Word Art Online – $29.99

America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune – $13.99

Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition – $5.99

Bastion – $3.74

Batman: Arkham Knight – $7.99

Batman: Return to Arkham – $9.99

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers – $7.99

Chaos on Deponia – $7.99

Child of Light Ultimate Edition– $6.74

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony – $29.99

Dead Rising – $5.99

Dead Rising 2 – $5.99

Dead Rising 2 Off the Record – $5.99

Dead Rising Triple Pack – $17.84

de Blob – $7.99

Destroy All Humans – $6.99

Digmion Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory – $29.99

DiRT 4 – $14.99

DiRT Rally – $7.99

DiRT Rally Plus PlayStation VR Bundle – $9.99

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle – $8.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $17.99 Deluxe Edition – $26.99

DWVR – $7.49

F1 2017 – $14.99

Forgotton Anne – $17.99

God Eater 2: Rage Burst – $14.99

Gundam Versus – $29.99

.hack//G.U. Last Recode – $24.99

Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Conquest Edition – $15.99

Heroine Anthem Zero Episode 1 – $5.19

Hitman GO: Definitive Edition – $2.39

Human Fall Flat – $5.99

I am Bread – $3.89

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition – $29.99

– $29.99 Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy – $7.49

Jak 3 – $7.49

Jak and Daxter Bundle – $19.99

Jak II – $7.49

Jak X: Combat Racing – $7.49

Jeopardy! – $7.99

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven Bundle – $14.99

Just Cause 3 – $5.99 XL Edition – $11.24

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris – $3.99 w/ Season Pass Pack – $4.34

– $3.99 Lara Croft GO – $2.49

LEGO The Hobbit – $4.99

Life is Strange Complete Season – $3.99

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series – $7.99

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – $15.99 Deluxe Edition – $23.99

– $15.99 Megadimension Neptunia VII – $8.99

Metal Gear Survive – $19.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $19.99

Nex Machina – $5.99

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty – $4.99

One Piece: Burning Blood – $14.99 Gold Edition – $21.12

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – $14.99

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil – $5.87

Oxenfree – $4.99

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier – $7.99 Team Ape Bundle – $9.99

Psychonauts – $2.99

Pychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin – $5.99

Rabbids Invasion – $7.99 Gold Edition – $13.99

Rayman Legends – $9.99

Resident Evil – $7.99

Resident Evil 0 – $7.99

Resident Evil 4 – $7.99

Resident Evil 5 – $7.99

Resident Evil 6 – $7.24

– $7.24 Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle – $15.99

Resident Evil Revelations – $7.99

Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle – $15.99

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition – $11.99

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $17.99

Rogue Stormers – $4.99

Rogue Stormers & Giana Sisters Bundle – $6.24

Saint Seiya Soldiers’ Soul – $14.99

Shadow Complex Remastered – $4.94

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter – $14.99

Slain: Back from Hell – $3.74

Star Trek: Bridge Crew The Next Generation Bundle – $21.99

Streets of Red – Devil’s Dare Deluxe – $3.59

Surgeon Simulator A&E Anniversary Edition – $3.89

Surgeon Simulator A&E + I am Bread – $5.99

Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality – $7.99

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – $14.99 Deluxe – $21.24

Sword Art Online: Lost Song – $14.99

– $14.99 Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment – $4.99

– $4.99 Tales of Zestiria – $14.99

Tesla vs Lovecraft – $5.99

The Coma: Recut – Deluxe Edition – $4.79

– $4.79 The Disney Afternoon Collection – $5.99

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Extended Edition – $7.99

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II – $5.99

The Jackbox Party Quadpack – $29.99

The Long Dark – $11.99

Toy Soldiers: War Chest – $5.99 Hall of Fame Edition – $11.99

Torment: Tides of Numenara – $14.99

UbiArt Game Bundle – $15.99

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 – $9.99

Valiant Hearts – $4.49

Warhammer Vermintide – The Ultimate Edition – $24.99

Wheel of Fortune – $7.99

Zombi – $4.99

Game Add-Ons

Injustice 2 50,000 Source Crystals – $13.99 150,000 Source Crystals – $34.99 325,000 Source Crystals – $69.99 Fighter Pack 1 – $13.99 Fighter Pack 2 – $13.99 Fighter Pack 3 – $13.99 Ultimate Pack – $27.99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided A Criminal Past DLC – $2.99 Assault Pack – $1.24 System Rift DLC – $2.99 Season Pass – $4.49 Tactical Pack – $1.24

DiRT Rally PlayStation VR Upgrade DLC – $5.19

Just Cause 3 Air, Land, & Sea Expansion Pass – $4.49 Bavarium Sea Heist Expansion – $1.79 Mech Land Assault Expansion – $3.59 Sky Fortress Expansion – $3.59

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris Season Pass – $1.49

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Character Pass – $11.99 Premium Costume Pass – $11.99

Pinball FX3 Balls of Glory Pinball – $3.99 Marvel Pinball: Avengers Chronicles – $3.99 Marvel Pinball: Cinematic Pack – $3.99 Marvel Pinball: Heavy Hitters Pack – $3.99 Marvel Pinball: Marvel Legends Pack – $3.99 Marvel Pinball: Original Pack – $3.99 Marvel Pinball: Vengeance and Virtue Pack – $3.99 Marvel’s Women of Power – $2.79



*All prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

