Air Missions: HIND Locked on to PS4 This September

Strap in and get to the CHOPPAH! Action combat flight simulator Air Missions: HIND is going to be released on consoles. The Danish developer Soedesco is extremely keen to point out that Air Missions: HIND is actually based on the Mi-24 Hind assault helicopter, which is also known as the ‘’flying tank’’. Enthusiastic chopper pilots can jump into Air Missions HIND to assume control of this incredible flying machine.

Before players head out on a mission, they may customize the chopper in order to suit the mission goal and circumstances. Also, the chopper can be equipped with two weapons on the wings, in addition to the front-mounted machine gun mounted. Players may select from a huge assortment of weaponry like UPK 23 machineguns, GUV gun pods, FAB bombs and various rockets and missiles, like the AAM, MCLOS, SACLOS, S-5, S-8, S-13 and S-24.

Check out the trailer:

This game combines arcade style FPS and realistic military sims. The PC version of the game has mostly positive reviews on Steam.

Check out the game’s main features below:

Soar through the sky in an Mi-24 Hind assault heli, a.k.a. the Flying Tank

Fight in Singleplayer and Multiplayer – Deathmatch, Instant Action & Online Co-op

Hover over Central Asia, Eastern Europe, the Arctic Ocean & Southeast Asia

Equip devastating weapons and missiles, such as GUV gun pods and FAB bombs

Master your aircraft with three different helicopter control difficulty levels

Soedesco is launching the physical PS4 version of the game worldwide on September 25, 2018. According to the developers, a digital PS4 version is going to arrive simultaneously.