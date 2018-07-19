Cross-Play Podcast Episode #12: Throwing Hands with Sonic Stans

Cross-Play episode twelve is good to go, and we're actually talking about games this week! This week, we're talking Octopath Traveler! Well, at least one of us is. We also discuss what nathan Fillion is up to, and as a big fan of Uncharted, you aren't going to want to miss it.

In the twelfth episode, we talk about the how Nathan Fillion made his own Uncharted fan film, and how we all want it to lead to something more. We talk a little bit more about toxic fandoms, specifically some Sonic fans in this case (how does Sonic keep coming up time and again?). Finally we discuss games innovation over the last two decades.

This episode of the Cross-Play Podcast features PSLS Editor-in-Chief Cameron Teague and Senior Editor Chandler Wood joined by GR’s Executive Editor Paul Tamburro and Lead Editor Jason Faulkner, with us covering the biggest releases of the past couple of weeks along with the biggest gaming news. Listen to the podcast with SoundCloud and YouTube below.

