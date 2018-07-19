Bethesda Urges Fans to be Patient for Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield

A recent interview with Bethesda’s Todd Howard (game designer) and Pete Hines (senior vice president of PR and marketing) offers many insights into the company’s future. One interview from The Guardian’s Keza MacDonald reveals that Fallout 76’s multiplayer will hopefully enhance what fans love most about the franchise.

In another interview with MacDonald, Howard reiterates that Starfield, the science fiction game revealed at E3, is still years out from release. Essentially, the same can be said of The Elder Scrolls VI. To this end, Howard urges fans to exercise patience. The development cycles for both of these titles will not soon come to an end.

We’ve been talking about [Starfield] for a decade, we started putting things on paper five, six years ago, and active development was from when we finished Fallout 4, so two and a half, three years. [For Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield] everyone should be very patient. It’s gonna take a while for what we have in mind to come out.

Fortunately, Fallout 76 may help to ease the extensive wait. The multiplayer aspect is sure to greatly increase the lifespan of the game, especially when compared to previous titles in the long-running series. Since NPCs don’t populate the world of Fallout 76 , other player character perform the roles of enemies, allies, and companions . This holds true for actions such as trading wares, as well. If fans fully take advantage of the experience, Fallout 76 may very well act as the perfect holdover until Bethesda Games Studios launches its next big single-player adventure.

[Source: The Guardian]