Bethesda Urges Fans to be Patient for Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield
A recent interview with Bethesda’s Todd Howard (game designer) and Pete Hines (senior vice president of PR and marketing) offers many insights into the company’s future. One interview from The Guardian’s Keza MacDonald reveals that Fallout 76’s multiplayer will hopefully enhance what fans love most about the franchise.
In another interview with MacDonald, Howard reiterates that Starfield, the science fiction game revealed at E3, is still years out from release. Essentially, the same can be said of The Elder Scrolls VI. To this end, Howard urges fans to exercise patience. The development cycles for both of these titles will not soon come to an end.
We’ve been talking about [Starfield] for a decade, we started putting things on paper five, six years ago, and active development was from when we finished Fallout 4, so two and a half, three years. [For Elder Scrolls VI and Starfield] everyone should be very patient. It’s gonna take a while for what we have in mind to come out.
[Source: The Guardian]