Masochistic Challenged-Based Racer Guts and Glory Console Port Available Now

Look in the sky. It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s… a guy riding a bike with a child on the back and… Ouch, he just lost a limb and… Oh, it looks like he died. Oh well. Better learn to have some guts if you want that glory. Speaking of guts and glory, developer HakJak Productions and publisher tinyBuild Games have secretly released this QWOP-like, challenge-based racer on consoles. If you’re a masochist and/or you like pain, check out the launch trailer below.

According to The Xbox Hub – weird for a PlayStation focused site to be citing an Xbox focused site, but that’s the way the world works, “Following the successful funding campaign Guts and Glory will also get an extensive amount of content after release including three new game modes that will see you taking on the role of a taxi driver or even a [full-blown] RPG mode with fully realised boss fights.” Below is the game’s description and the included features:

Welcome to Guts and Glory—The craziest game show on earth, where ordinary people compete in extraordinary challenges of life and death, for glory! The objective is simple: Race to the finish line while everything tries to kill you. Dodge spinning saw blades, deadly spikes, explosives, turrets, and a growing list of other hazards—while navigating insane tracks set in a wide variety of environments. A game full of LOLs and WTFs and OMGs, where failing can be just as much fun as winning. Do it to prove your awesomeness. Do it for the laughs. Do it for the glory! Features Physics-driven vehicles with dynamic damage and destruction

100% ragdoll riders, with realtime dismemberment, blood and guts everywhere

Destructible props and environments: smash through windows, thin walls, fences, barrels, etc.

Level Editor and Level Sharing.

AI Pedestrians that wander around, run away screaming, and die in hilarious fashions

AI Enemies that chase you down with hell-bent fury

Loads of Hazards: cannons, explosives, wrecking balls, circular saws and so much more

Special Items: Mega Fans, Turbo Boosters, Zero Gravity Fields, and more

Power-Ups: Boost Refills, Invincibility, and other surprises to come

10 Unique Vehicles and their associated Heroes

100 Official Tracks, spread across 10 Themed Maps, including other biomes

Time of Day System: night races, glaring sun, or possibly even real-time changes during the race

Steam Integration: Leaderboards, Achievements, Workshop, etc.

Guts and Glory is available now for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

[Source: The Xbox Hub]