Just Cause 4 Dev Diary Details Incredible Power of the Apex Engine

Avalanche Studios plans on raising the bar for open world games when Just Cause 4 launches later this year. Previously, game director Francesco Antolini has said the team aims to craft “the best open world sandbox ever.” In doing so, Just Cause’s physics are being pushed. Additionally, exploration and discovery are once again at the forefront of the series. To tackle these ambitions head on, the Apex engine was rebuilt from the ground up.

In the developer diary below, the team at Avalanche discusses the engine’s power.

Beneath the YouTube video on Just Cause’s page sits a description that perfectly encapsulates all that Avalanche has achieved, thus far.

The new Apex Engine underpins everything in Just Cause 4. It delivers the most interactive, extreme weather simulations ever seen in a videogame, complimented by incredible visuals, unparalleled physics and endless creative possibilities.

The weather system is purportedly more dynamic than any other in gaming. For instance, events like sandstorms and tornados will put players in the thick of the Apex engine’s power. Weather won’t be the sole highlight of Apex, either. Artificial intelligence receives a boost, as does spawning and Avalanche’s rendering system. The latter, according to one developer, is “best in class” in terms of Just Cause 4’s landscape topography.

Just Cause most notably sets itself apart from other open world games with physics and destruction. With the Apex engine, the studio’s been able to hone in on these aspects of the series. More detail than ever will be on display when toppling landmarks and blowing up vehicles.

This video constitutes the first part of a behind-the-scenes series that originally debuted during E3. Currently, there’s no indication as to when the remainder of the series will release online.

Just Cause 4 hits PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One later this year on Tuesday, December 4.