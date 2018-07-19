LEGO DC Super-Villains Unveils Evil Character Customization in Latest Trailer

The LEGO franchise knows how to crank out the content. It wasn’t long ago that LEGO The Incredibles dropped and now we have the latest in LEGO hype: LEGO DC Super-Villains, the first LEGO game that let’s you be the bad guy. The game will feature favorite locations and characters from across the DC universe, making it appropriate that the team unveiled this new trailer prior to the official start of San Diego Comic-Con 2018. The trailer focuses on the character creation feature of the game which is sure to make for its own brand of wacky entertainment:

The trailer invites players to round up the best of the bad. In LEGO DC Super-Villains you get to build your own super villain. Players get to pick their powers and their costume. More details are sure to come soon but I’m curious if that means certain abilities will need to be equipped to access specific locations. If so, this could invite additional challenges and possibly replay value for players.

Regardless of how the character customization ties into gameplay, the variety of options alone is exciting. Players can add attachments to their character from animal tails to butterfly wings to the body of a car (on their waist). Outfits range from practical helmets and jetpacks to goofy garments like hot dog and pickle costumes.

Will you be picking up this title on October 16th, 2018 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC? If interested take not that players who purchase the game from one of the following retailers will also receive an exclusive gift: