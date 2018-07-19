Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Uzumaki Edition Preorders Start Soon

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker comes ever closer, as it’s set to launch on August 31. European fans, or savvy importers like ourselves, will be able to take that Naruto fandom to the next level with the Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Uzumaki Edition. This is a big box that comes with several extras, including of course DLC and a statue representing the game. As listed on PlayAsia, preorders for this bad boy will be starting soon, so keep your eyes peeled.

The Uzumaki Edition includes a collector’s box, the game, the DLC season pass, Great Sages of the Mount Myouboku Accessories, Naruto Hokage and Boruto figures (which seem to share a base), and 9 more DLC packs. No price is listed at the moment, but if you use our PlayAsia link below and use code PSLIFE at checkout, you’ll save $3 off your order.

Here are the key features of the game, as listed:

4 vs. 4 team based gameplay with 8 ninjas fighting simultaneously; play co-op with your friends to become the best ninjas online

Enjoy a new graphic style with more vivid colors for characters, maps and ninjutsu

Dynamic 3rd person ninja gameplay lets players take advantage of an arena environment with vertical running and jumping

Features favorite Naruto characters and teams from the series including Naruto, Sasuke, and Team 7

[Source: PlayAsia]