New Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC Characters Revealed, Arrive in Early August

Bandai Namco has revealed that the new Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC characters are none other than base-form Goku (Base Goku) and base-form Vegeta (Base Vegeta). Both of these characters, according to a post on Japanese blog ryokutya, are slated to arrive on the battlefield early next month.

As stated on Siliconera, below is some information about the base forms of both Saiyans:

Base Vegeta will have the Galick Gun super special where he launches energy towards the ground. This can be used in mid-air as well. He’ll also have “Galaxy Breaker” that emits energy from his entire body. Base Goku will have access to Kaioken that’ll let Goku perform consecutive attacks with button combination after activating. When an ally falls the Kaioken can be increased to power up by times 3 or times 20. He’ll also have a “Super Spirit Bomb” that is said to be the most powerful of all moves, but it’ll also be exceptionally slow. Base Goku and Base Vegeta will be available for 500 yen each via DLC in early August. Additionally, an open beta test for the Switch version will start in August with a 3v3 local battle feature.

In our review-in-progress of the game, we said, “If you’re looking for a fighter, there is simply nothing better on the market than Dragon Ball FighterZ in terms of what it offers as a 2D, high action brawler. If you don’t see yourself sinking a lot of time into the game, it still might be worth it down the line just to appreciate the level of detail and care that the developers at Arc System Works have so painstakingly put into this project. Those are my thoughts as of now before I jump into the online suite and finish up the story mode, and that’s without discussing the challenging Arcade Mode that could very well be the highlight of the game.”

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with the Nintendo Switch version confirmed to release on September 28, 2018.

[Source: Siliconera]