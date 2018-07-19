New Grand Theft Auto V DLC, Titled After Hours, Launches This Month

Late last month, we reported on a new Grand Theft Auto V DLC titled Nightclub that was supposed to include nightclubs, well-established DJs like Solomun, Tale of Us, Dixon and The Black Madonna, and is supposed to act as a new base of operations for you to control and manage your businesses. It seems that update is getting a name change, from Nightclub to After Hours, and it’s been given an official release date: Grand Theft Auto Online: After Hours will release on July 24.

According to a new press release Rockstar sent out, “Los Santos is a city of bright lights, long nights and dirty secrets, and they don’t come brighter, longer or dirtier than in GTA Online: After Hours. Partner with legendary impresario Tony Prince to open and operate a [top-shelf] Nightclub featuring world-class DJ acts Solomun, Tale of Us, Dixon and The Black Madonna, and use it as a front for the most concentrated network of criminal enterprise ever to hit San Andreas.” You can learn more about the update on the official Rockstar site, and while you’re there, check out the trailer. It’ll give you those Long Beach summer nights vibes.

In our review of the PlayStation 3 version of the game, we gave it a 10/10, saying, “Overall, Grand Theft Auto V is a must have for anyone who likes open-world games, great characterization, or bank robberies. If anyone is still wondering if GTA has lost its ability to take on the politically correct about ‘appropriate’ content, do not fear, as it is full of violence, social commentary and explicit nature that is sure to aggravate someone with too much time on their hands.”

Grand Theft Auto V is available now for PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.