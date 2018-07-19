New Sonic Mania Plus Characters Won’t Appear in Modern Sonic Games

A Q&A session during the Sonic the Hedgehog ‘Way Past Cool’ IDW panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 has yielded the interesting result of new Sonic Mania Plus characters Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel seemingly being excommunicated from modern Sonic titles.

What that means for a potential Sonic Mania 2 (I guess no news is good news at this point, right?) is anyone’s guess, but it certainly is a strange move for the panelists, which included SEGA producer Takashi Iizuka, to outright say no to a couple of characters, plus Sonic comic trio Team Hooligan, appearing in later 3D Sonic titles. It’s especially galling as the likes of Sonic Generations and Sonic Forces have leaned on the classic designs far more in recent times

Pretty hard no on ever seeing Mighty Ray or Team Hooligan in Modern Sonic games. Maybe in Classic Sonic games — TSSZ (@tssznews) July 19, 2018

It’s hard to get a read on SEGA at this best of times. Within the space of a week they’re putting out wickedly funny infomercials and then putting the brakes on the future of two fledgling franchise superstars. Sure, they’re not Knuckles, Knuckles, or Knuckles, but to relegate Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel to a footnote in the history of Sonic games would be disappointing, to say the least.

[Source: TSSZ News on Twitter]