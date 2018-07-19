Paw Patrol: On a Roll Scampers to PS4 in October

Be careful with this news, gaming parents. You might lose your PS4 forever. Via press release, developer Outright Games and publisher Nickelodeon have announced a Paw Patrol PS4 (and other consoles) game called Paw Patrol: On a Roll. This new game based on the popular cartoon will have 16 “adventures,” and feature all eight of the pup characters, along with Ryder.

In these 16 adventures, players will go on rescue missions and be able to use each pup’s abilities to save their friends and help out in Adventure Bay. Eight locations within adventure bay will be available, included examples being Farmer Yumi’s Farm, Jake’s Mountain, a desert canyon, and under the waves.

Outright Games CEO Terry Malham states in the announcement that Paw Patrol is often kids’ first TV show they get into, and the developer hopes that Paw Patrol: On a Roll will serve as a similar introduction to video games for young players.

Here are the key features from today’s press release:

Ryder and all eight PAW Patrol pups, including Everest & Tracker

16 daring adventures set in eight Adventure Bay locations

Special pup abilities that need to be used for each rescue

Playing as two different pups per mission

Paw Patrol: On a Roll is set to release on October 23, for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and 3DS.