SNK Heroines Trailer Features Story Details and Gameplay

NIS America sends along the word that gamers can look forward to an exciting single-player campaign in the soon-to-be-released title, SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy. As the following SNK Heroines trailer shows us, the main characters woke up in a strange castle, and a chilling laughter fills the empty halls. No other way out but to prepare for battle.

The message that goes with this trailer goes like this: “If you pests want free from this world, you must take part in my special event and battle your way to victory…”

About a month back, the game’s official list of Trophies was revealed, confirming a variety of new characters. SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy was described as a brand new type of party fighting game, which offers an interesting new flavor to the genre. I must admit that so far the gameplay and the colorful art shows much promise. Can’t wait to jump into this one.

Word is: “Who will be the belle of the brawl? SNK‘s toughest female fighters are pitted against one another in a brand-new 2 vs 2 fighting game! With a streamlined control system and unique KO mechanic, this is a fighting game built for fans of all levels of experience.”

As we have been informed by NIS America, the delightful looking fighting game is scheduled to hit the market on September 7, 2018, for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Are you excited about SNK Heroines? Give us your thoughts in the comments below.