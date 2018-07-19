Faction Wars Will Help Populate the World of The Division 2

Apart from other players or wandering NPCs, the world of The Division feels pretty empty. Sure, enemy NPCs can make getting from point A to point B a nightmare. However, little about the world itself is dynamic. In the upcoming sequel, developer Ubisoft Massive aims to rectify this issue. How will this feat be accomplished? By enhancing the dynamics of the setting. Apparently, The Division 2’s Washington D.C. will have much more going on than the original game’s New York City.

The sequel’s associate creative director, Chadi El-Zibaoui, spoke with GamingBolt about Ubisoft Massive’s new emphasis on the pandemic’s survivors.

We’ll have varied content. We have something that is going to add much more dynamic content within the campaign, within the world. So, this is what we call a “living world.” In this context, the factions, civilians they all need resources; after seven months everyone wants food and water, medicine. So, there will be resource control points spread within the city, and the factions will fight for it dynamically. This is something that will add a lot of content to the world.

Introducing these types of events allows for more gameplay opportunities, which are already being expanded upon courtesy of the Washington D.C. setting. El-Zibaoui didn’t divulge anything in this regard, but it seems factions could also play a part in the overarching narrative. Will players have to take sides, perhaps even police how some of these matters are resolved? Hopefully, these questions and more are to receive in-depth answers during the game’s San Diego Comic-Con panel.

The Division 2 hits PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on March 15, 2019.

[Source: GamingBolt]