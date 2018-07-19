THQ Nordic and Avalanche Sign Worldwide Physical Distribution Deal for Generation Zero

Publisher THQ Nordic has announce today that they have signed a worldwide physical distribution deal with development team Avalanche Studios for Generation Zero, which was simply described as “the studio’s explosive cat and mouse open world action game set in an alternate 1980s Sweden.” Both THQ Nordic and Avalanche Studios revealed that Generation Zero is being developed for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. You can expect the game to arrive worldwide during 2019.

“We developed a good, and successful, relationship through the distribution of the Hunter Call of the Wild, so we’re happy to partner up with THQ again with our brand-new IP, Generation Zero. With a strong partner like THQ we can put our full focus on what we’re best at: making fantastic game experiences,” says Pim Holfve, CEO, Avalanche Studios.

“Having been fans of the Weird Science our fellow Nordic friends have been doing for years, we are very excited to Do the Right Thing, as well as providing gamers with the first opportunity to play Generation Zero for themselves on the THQ Nordic booth at Gamescom,” says Jan Binsmaier, Publishing Director, THQ Nordic.

The brand new game from Avalanche was officially confirmed last month (you can check out the trailer as well).