Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Permadeath Feature Confirmed in New Update

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands permadeath has turned the game into Dark Souls. Wait, no, come back! I was kidding. Kinda Special Operation 2 is landing on July 24 and, with it, comes a Ghost Recon Wildlands permadeath feature that all but the most hardened Ghosts will steer well clear of. But that’s not the only thing to get excited about, as more maps and items are on the way, too.

The free DLC introduces Ghost Mode, essentially a hardcode mode that ramps up the difficulty and puts some pretty tough roadblocks in your path. Namely, you can only carry one main weapon and one sidearm, plus any reloads without an empty clip will cause you to lose all the bullets in that round, just as you would in the real world.

First Sam Fisher in the opening Special Operation update, now there’s the introduction of Ghost Recon Wildlands permadeath. Where do we go from here? The community (who are apparently all masochists) requested it, and now it’s here. While you can try it out for yourself at any difficulty level from Arcade all the way up to the brutally punishing Tier 2, each players, no matter the difficulty, will be able to get their hands on brand-new gear.

That’s not all. PvP has been given a boost as new maps are coming to Ghost War next week, as are over 100 items in the Battle Crates, ranging from new vehicles for your soldier to get around in all the way up to new lines of dialogue.

