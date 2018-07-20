Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Mystery Box Edition Is Horrifyingly Accurate

In the midst of San Diego Comic-Con, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 news just keeps coming. Most recently we receive a good amount of Zombies content from story trailers to opening cutscenes. Now there’s something extra for Black Ops fans. This collector’s edition, dubbed the “Mystery Box Edition,” is incredibly accurate to the game. It lights up, makes Zombie noises, and inside you’ll find additional collectibles to go alone with the game.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Mystery Box Edition Includes: CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 4 GAME – Black Ops is back! Featuring gritty, grounded Multiplayer combat, the biggest Zombies offering ever with three full undead adventures at launch, and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in a massive battle royale experience.

– Inspired by the in-game Zombies Mystery Box, this collectible box features an eerie skeleton exterior along with frightening sounds and lighting. ZOMBIES HEROES FiGPiNS™ – Get the exclusive set of our new Zombies Heroes FiGPiNs featuring Scarlett Rhodes, Bruno Delacroix, Diego Necalli, and Stanton Shaw from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

This 1,000-piece puzzle features unique art celebrating 10 years of Treyarch Zombies history. DARK HORSE ZOMBIES COMIC ISSUE #1 – This first issue of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies Dark Horse Comic comes with an exclusive cover only for the Mystery Box Edition. The comic series will unveil details about our Zombies Heroes’ backstories.

These three collectible lithographs commemorate Voyage of Despair, IX, and Blood of the Dead, three Zombies Experiences in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. POPSOCKET™ – With its intimidating skull logo, this limited-edition Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PopSocket is the perfect way to show off your Black Ops

– Limited edition SteelBook game case featuring unique art. LIMITED EDITION SPECIALIST ICON PATCHES – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4reintroduces the fan-favorite Multiplayer Specialists, each with their own unique weapon, equipment, and icons. This set of collectible patches is inspired by each of the 10 Specialists’ in-game icons.

– Call of Duty: Black Ops 4reintroduces the fan-favorite Multiplayer Specialists, each with their own unique weapon, equipment, and icons. This set of collectible patches is inspired by each of the 10 Specialists’ in-game icons. BLACK OPS PASS* – The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Black Ops Pass includes Classified, a bonus Zombies experience, available at Launch, 4 additional all-new Zombies experiences, 12 Multiplayer maps, and 4 exclusive Blackout characters.

– The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Black Ops Pass includes Classified, a bonus Zombies experience, available at Launch, 4 additional all-new Zombies experiences, 12 Multiplayer maps, and 4 exclusive Blackout characters. ADDITIONAL BONUS CONTENT

The question of course is how much does it cost and when can you order it? Those details have yet to be revealed but we’ll keep you posted as more information emerges. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases October 12th on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.