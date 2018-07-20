Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Cranks Out More Zombies Content at SDCC

Just earlier this week we got a story trailer for Call of Duty Black Ops 4‘s Zombies Mode, more specifically its “Chaos Story.” At San Diego Comic-Con, Treyarch gave further insights into the game during their panel.

Treyarch is doubling down on zombie content, unveiling the intro cutscene for “Blood of the Dead,” the third Zombies experience that fans will be able to play immediately when the game launches on October 12th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Blood of the Dead is a reimagined, fan-favorite Zombies experience takes the classic Zombies heroes — Richtofen, Dempsey, Takeo and Nikolai – on a journey to a secret laboratory beneath the iconic Alcatraz Penitentiary. Encountering a familiar enemy Hell-bent on imprisoning them for all eternity, the Primis crew quickly realize that the future predicted by the Kronorium – the future they sought to secure – is now in jeopardy.

Blood of the Dead is one of three Zombie experiences fans can enjoy, including IX and Voyage of Despair. Treyarch promises that “with an exciting new adventure and a brand-new cast of characters, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Zombies will feature the deep gameplay and Easter eggs that its fans have come to expect.”

