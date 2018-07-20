New Details Address Gun Laws in Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City

CD Projekt RED has added a new update to Cyberpunk 2077 blog. In the frame-by-frame series of posts, the developer takes segments from the E3 trailer, offering blurbs about what’s happening on-screen. A new one regularly goes live; for instance, a recent post details the technology of the world. The latest frame-by-frame addresses gun laws, or a lack thereof, in Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City setting.

As the blog post explains,

Gun laws are lax in Night City — anyone can own a gun. And thanks to frequent riots and the daily threat of violence, just about everyone does. Open carry of firearms is commonplace and many even wear bulletproof clothing as they go about their lives — just in case. No one bats an eye at a pistol here or a rifle there. To stay alive, you need to look out for yourself… Even if that sometimes means turning a blind eye to the constant violence happening all around.

In a city where most people of varying social classes are equipped with cybernetic technology, policing gun laws seems a hard ask. It’ll be interesting to see how the game reflects this. Are guns considered an issue that’s too complex to solve? Or does greater concern rest in the technology that pushes society forward and simultaneously holds many citizens back?

Though briefly broached in the aforementioned technology blog post, the more delicate societal and political issues pervading discourse on transhumanism has yet to receive exploration in one of these posts. However, it stands to reason that such matters will be left to the game itself, especially since choice and consequence will play an integral part in Cyberpunk 2077’s narrative.

[Source: Cyberpunk.net]