Fortnite’s 1st Birthday Means Special Challenges and Sweet Rewards

We gonna party like it’s Fornite‘s birthday, because it is. And the team is celebrating it in the most Fortnite way possible, with cosmetics and challenges. Starting July 24th, players will have the ability to earn special birthday cosmetics by completing birthday challenges and in-game quests. Hop aboard the Birthday Battle bus and try your hand at these tasks:

Deal 1,000 damage to opponents to unlock the Fortnite Birthday! Emoticon

Emoticon Dance at different birthday cakes to unlock the Happy Birthday! Spray

Spray Play 14 matches to unlock 5,000 XP.

XP. Complete all 3 challenges to earn the Birthday Cake Back Bling Complete the Fortnite Birthday questline in Save the World and earn the Birthday Brigade Ramirez Hero! Earn tickets to spend on Birthday Llamas which can contain Heroes and weapons from every event this year (not including quest rewards).

“Each challenge you complete will unlock a slice of the birthday cosmetic set.” The team over at Epic Games also encourages players to join in on the birthday extravaganza by “shar[ing] your squad’s best birthday cake dance party with #Fortnite1st on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.” I’m sure people will come up with some creative content. Be sure to jump into the game on July 24th and celebrate Fortnite turning one! When the game first released, the team wasn’t sure they’d even have enough players to properly run the game, and now look at them. Hopefully, for fans, this birthday is the first of many.

[Source: Epic Games]