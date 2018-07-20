Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Screenshots Drop as Beta’s Underway

We’ve previously reported on Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker‘s open beta dates and times. And while they are confusing – there are set intervals for the next few days – it seems people are actually able to get into matches this time. A cursory search also reveals that this second open beta includes more customization options for you to create your own shinobi with various weapons, hairstyles, gear, color schemes, and more. As the game trains hard for the chunin exams in August, Bandai Namco has dropped a new series of screenshots that show off the playable characters and mentors.

For the uninitiated, mentors are just as it sounds: characters you train under in exchange for their move sets, special attacks, and signature jutsu. According to a DualShocker‘s post, “Another interesting element is the mentor system, prompting players to select an established character of the series as their master. Depending on the master you select, you’ll be able to learn different ninjutsu techniques, and today we can see nineteen available mentors, including Sai and Yamato. Of course, you can choose many of the protagonists like Naruto, Boruto, Sakura, Sasuke, and more. By training with a master you can also receive a T-Shirt with his symbol, and more.” You can check out the new screenshots for a bunch of playable and mentor characters below.

As mentioned above, this second beta dates and times are confusing. Thankfully, Bandai Namco posted a photo on its official US Twitter account clearly outlining when and what time the beta opens and closes. For convenience, the photo is posted below.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will be casting genjutsu on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 31, 2018. If you live in Japan, you’ll receive the game one day early.

[Source: DualShockers]