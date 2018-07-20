Resident Evil 2 Collector’s Edition Announced at San Diego Comic-Con

If you’re got a spare 200 bucks then you might want to take a look at this beauty of a Resident Evil 2 Collector’s Edition that has just been announced at San Diego Comic-Con.

Coming packed with all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a Collector’s Edition, the GameStop-exclusive is available to be preorder now and comes with a set of Raccoon City PD blueprints, a 12-inch Leon Kennedy statue, an artbook, the deluxe edition of the game (which, strangely, includes soundtrack switching as well as various costumes and weapons for Leon), digital soundtrack, and even a nifty little RPD box to put everything in.

That wasn’t the only piece of Resi 2 remake-that-isn’t-a-remake news to come out of SDCC. Aside from the Resident Evil 2 Collector’s Edition, we’ve also been given the first-look at the game’s box art. It shows Leon and Ada Wong side-by-side and being slowly enveloped by zombies.

Will you be dropping 200 big ones on the Resident Evil 2 Collector’s Edition? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: PlayStation]