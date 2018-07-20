Soul Calibur VI Trailer Leaked, Removed – Where is Voldo?

Oh how we all chuckled when we first saw Darth Vader swinging his red lightsaber to clash with katanas in Soul Calibur. Ya know, like this. Today, a new Soul Calibur VI gameplay trailer has popped up, unveiling a new addition to the game’s character line-up. Thanks to the trailer (which seems to have been leaked), we now know that the bizarre-looking fighter named Voldo is going to join the fight. While the video was quickly removed, we did get a chance to check out Voldo in action.

Voldo, also know as the “Hell Guardian,” returns and he packs his usual weapon of choice – the dual hand katars Manas and Ayus. Earlier this month, we’ve also learned that Talim has also joined the Soul Calibur VI character roster.

Mind you, this is not the first time Voldo has been leaked as a character before it was even confirmed. This has been known to happen with several other characters in SC VI. Incidentally, Bandai Namco still hasn’t released an official video or announcement about Voldo’s appearance. So, yeah, it appears that while there is no official trailer, Xbox Israel managed to publish the reveal trailer early. Naturally, the video was grabbed and re-posted immediately.

The admittedly creep-looking character, Voldo, does feature a variety of utterly weird moves. Now, do you think that Voldo is the kind of character you would pick in Soul Calibur VI? Hm, maybe you prefer other characters?

After all we do know that, apart from Talim and Voldo, Ivy, Zasalamel, Groh, Kilik, Xianghua, Mitsurugi, Nightmare, Siegfried, Taki, and Sophitia, will also be entering the fight. Oh yeah, and we do know that Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is going to be making a guest appearance.

Expect Soul Calibur VI to hit stores for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 19, 2018.