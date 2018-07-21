Hello Games Devs Received Death Threats Following No Man’s Sky Launch, Reveals Sean Murray

Following a period of silence, Hello Games has resurfaced with a new update for No Man’s Sky and a series of interviews with various publications in which Sean Murray candidly reflects upon the game’s development and launch.

It’s no secret that No Man’s Sky was a polarizing title at launch, and Murray himself admitted to IGN that Hello Games “messed up some of the easy things” by talking about the game too much, and too early. However, no one was prepared for what followed.

Speaking to The Guardian, Murray revealed that after No Man’s Sky‘s release, the studio became a target of harassment campaigns, and received death and bomb threats. It got bad enough for Hello Games to be in regular contact with law enforcement agencies.

“There’s a smorgasbord of things that the angry mob can do,” said Murray. “It is a crowdsourced thing of how bad you can make someone’s life.” He then recalled an instance where he received a death threat because the original No Man’s Sky trailer had butterflies but the final product didn’t. “I remember thinking to myself: ‘Maybe when you’re sending a death threat about butterflies in a game, you might be the bad guy.’”

Instead of giving up, however, Hello Games decided to keep a low profile and continue working on updates. “We did something that I think I’ve always done, when I look back at my life,” Murray continued. “When I’ve dealt with shitty situations when I was kid, moving between lots of schools, or when I’ve had shitty bosses later in life…I basically just get my head down, and I work, and I avoid.”

Murray’s full interview with The Guardian’s Keza MacDonald is an interesting read so make sure to check it out.

[Source: The Guardian]